Moving day is a busy day and an important event for you. You can take a break and play these online games that don’t consume too much time, to have some fun and refresh yourself until you finally arrive at your new unit at Elta.

Fruit Ninja

The classic game Fruit Ninja is an arcade-style where you cut and slash fruits and avoid bombs. If you hit 3 bombs you lose, and there is a harder game mode where you only hit a bomb once and you lose. Aim to get a high score by cutting fruits of all kinds and getting bonuses like X 2 when cutting enough fruits.

Words with Friends

A turn-based crossword style game you can play online with other people or friends to form words, vertically or horizontally, and earn points.

Call of Duty Warzone

A free-to-play COD game featuring a battle royale setup and more features with familiar guns and new maps added to the game, as well as previous maps from other Call of Duty titles and skins. Fight your way to number one in Call of Duty Warzone if you want a quick game.

Warbits+

A strategy game that is turn-based where you can win by using tactics to outsmart your enemies. Play with your friends, online and locally, or go on single-player mode so you can practice and experiment with your troops and tactics before competing online.

Among Us

The hit game Among Us is a good game to play if you have a bit of time as games go really fast. You are either a crewmate or an impostor and have different sets of tasks. For crewmates, you have to complete the tasks before the impostor kills all of you. You can do tasks even if you die. The impostor aims to kill everyone before the tasks are done or before they figure out who the impostor is.

Geometry Dash

Geometry Dash is a game where you control a cube to jump over obstacles with rhythm. This is a game that tests your reflexes as you navigate through unexpected obstacles that pop out in various maps. See how far you can go, and will you reach the end?