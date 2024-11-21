The Mitsubishi Outlander has long been a popular choice among Australian drivers, known for its blend of style, space, and technology. With the release of the latest models, the Outlander has taken a significant leap forward in terms of design, comfort, and advanced features.

Whether you’re looking for a reliable family car or a versatile SUV for weekend adventures, the Mitsubishi Outlander stands out as a solid choice.

In this post, we’ll take a closer look at what makes the Mitsubishi Outlander a great option for Australian drivers and how novated leasing can make owning one more affordable and convenient.

Why the Mitsubishi Outlander? Key Features to Consider

The latest Mitsubishi Outlander offers a range of features that appeal to a wide variety of drivers. Here’s what makes this SUV a top contender in its category:

1. Bold and Modern Design

The Outlander’s exterior design has been revamped with a bold and dynamic look, featuring a prominent front grille, sleek lines, and an athletic stance. This SUV makes a strong statement on the road, combining practicality with style.

Inside, the Outlander boasts a spacious and comfortable cabin with premium materials and a layout designed for convenience. The seven-seater option ensures that there’s room for the whole family or extra passengers, making it perfect for growing families or those who frequently travel with friends.

2. Advanced Safety Features

Safety is a priority with the Mitsubishi Outlander, which is equipped with Mitsubishi’s latest safety technologies. This includes features like:

Adaptive Cruise Control: Helps maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Helps maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead. Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist: These features help keep you on track and ensure a safer drive.

These features help keep you on track and ensure a safer drive. Forward Collision Mitigation: Detects potential collisions and helps prevent accidents by applying the brakes automatically.

These safety systems make the Outlander a reliable choice for families and those who want added peace of mind on the road.

3. Hybrid Powertrain Option

For those looking to reduce their carbon footprint, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) is a standout choice. The Outlander PHEV combines a petrol engine with dual electric motors, allowing for zero-emission driving over short distances and impressive fuel efficiency during longer trips.

With a combined range that caters to both city commutes and longer journeys, it’s a great option for those looking to transition to a more sustainable driving experience.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is particularly appealing to drivers who want the flexibility of a traditional SUV but also appreciate the environmental and fuel-saving benefits of hybrid technology.

How a Novated Lease Makes Owning a Mitsubishi Outlander More Affordable

Opting for a novated lease can make driving a Mitsubishi Outlander more accessible while providing a range of financial benefits. Here’s how a novated lease can help you get behind the wheel of this versatile SUV:

1. Lower Taxable Income

With a novated lease, the lease payments for your Outlander are deducted from your pre-tax salary, which reduces your taxable income. This means you end up paying less tax each year, making the overall cost of owning the Outlander more manageable.

For example, if you earn $90,000 a year and lease an Outlander with payments of $12,000 annually, your taxable income is reduced to $78,000. This reduction can lead to significant tax savings over the lease term.

2. GST Savings on Purchase Price

When leasing a Mitsubishi Outlander through a novated lease, you avoid paying GST on the vehicle’s purchase price and running costs. This can save you up to 10% on the cost of the Outlander, making it even more affordable compared to buying outright.

3. Bundled Running Costs

A novated lease allows you to bundle all your vehicle-related expenses—such as registration, insurance, servicing, and fuel costs—into one easy payment. This makes budgeting simpler and ensures that you’re paying for these expenses with pre-tax dollars, further increasing your savings.

4. No FBT

It isn’t just EVs that are exempt from FBT, plug in hybrids also qualify for this amazing tax break when you purchase them as a novated lease. This makes Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV incredibly attractive from a financial standpoint.

Why Choose the Mitsubishi Outlander for Your Next Vehicle?

The Mitsubishi Outlander combines versatility, comfort, and advanced technology, making it a great choice for a wide range of drivers. Here’s why it’s worth considering:

Ideal for Families: With the seven-seater option and spacious cargo area, the Outlander is perfect for families who need room for passengers and gear.

With the seven-seater option and spacious cargo area, the Outlander is perfect for families who need room for passengers and gear. Adventure-Ready: The available All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system provides extra confidence on rough terrain, making the Outlander a reliable companion for weekend adventures or road trips.

The available All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system provides extra confidence on rough terrain, making the Outlander a reliable companion for weekend adventures or road trips. Efficient Hybrid Option: The PHEV model is a game-changer for those looking to embrace a greener lifestyle without sacrificing the convenience of a petrol engine.

Conclusion: Drive a Mitsubishi Outlander with a Novated Lease

The Mitsubishi Outlander’s combination of style, safety, and efficiency makes it a standout in the crowded SUV market. And with a novated lease, you can enjoy the benefits of driving this versatile vehicle while saving on taxes and simplifying your expenses.

Whether you’re interested in the powerful petrol version or the eco-friendly PHEV, a novated lease with CarBon Novated Leasing company can help you drive the Outlander of your dreams in a cost-effective way. Contact us today to learn how you can maximise your savings and get behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Outlander.