Running out of games to play in your Grand Zyon condo on weekends and during family night? Don’t fret- you can use your smartphones and go for a little digital get-together with these five fun online multiplayer games.

Skribbl.io

Skribbl is a hugely popular game where one player draws while the others guess the word. It’s entirely done online, so you or your family members don’t have to be in the same room or house. There are several customization options to make it easier or more challenging.

Bingo

Bingo has translated well online, so make sure to try it out with friends or family. There are many ways to play, from a dedicated bingo website to an app where you can play with people from all over the globe. The prize can be as simple as a chore escape ticket or a book if they like to read.

Among Us

Among Us is a thrilling game where players are trapped in a spaceship and fighting for their survival. One of them is a killer, and the rest will need to figure out who it is to stay alive. There’s an interesting voting system that can be called when a body is discovered, but things are not always as they seem.

Scrabble

An oldie but still a goodie, Scrabble was originally a board game, but it has long been adapted to the digital screen. You can invite friends to play on a single table and try to outwit each other by racking the most points.

Uno

No Uno cards in your house? No problem. You can download a free Uno app and start a game where others can join in. The game is simple enough that everyone, including young kids, can play. In addition, you don’t have to shuffle or hand out cards every round.