Working from home is a very convenient thing- you get to work with a fixed or flexible schedule while you are in the comfort of your own home, not in an office setting where the environment is so strict and you have to do tasks under pressure. Here are 5 gadgets to complete your work from home setup in your Continuum condo and have everything you need.

Portable Touchscreen Monitor

A portable touchscreen monitor is good for both work and entertainment at home. You can bring the monitor anywhere, such as your home office or coffee table. This can be used as another screen for your work for more efficient tasking and better productivity, and you can use it to stream shows to relax during breaks.

Smart Speaker

A smart speaker is a must have. It has voice assistance for performing tasks and you can play music whenever you feel like as you work from home, during vacant time or when you want to listen to songs as you get through your shift for inspiration, or if you want to use music to focus on your tasks.

Mesh Wi-Fi

Having good Wi-Fi is essential when working from home for stability and preventing delays when meeting deadlines. That’s why investing in a mesh Wi-Fi is important to boost your internet signal by linking multiple access points together and making your signal stronger.

Ergonomic Office Chair

An ergonomic office chair is a must for people working from home, especially long hours. An ergonomic chair can help reduce any back problems and pains because it is designed for comfort and posture, offers back support, and relaxes your shoulders while sitting for extended periods of time because of your work schedule.

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Noise cancelling headphones are a good investment especially when you are not alone in the house. This can help you focus on your work and the task that your boss gave you without any distractions as it cancels out any noise. You can clearly express yourself during a presentation and hear your colleagues talk when you hold meetings.