Air quality at home can affect your well-being significantly. The air in your indoor space could be more polluted compared to the air outside of your unit. Here are some natural ways you could improve air quality in your condo at Lentor Gardens Residences.

Use essential oils

There are some essential oils you could buy that have antibacterial properties you could apply diluted onto your skin or add to humidifiers or natural cleaners at home. Oils like tea tree have potent antimicrobial properties that can help lessen airborne bacteria and purify air. There are some other oils like lavender, clove and eucalyptus that may help control dust mites that could be in the surroundings. This immediately improves the air quality of your condo and makes it smell good too.

Open windows

Regularly open your windows to let fresh air in and dirty air out. It is a cheap and simple but effective way to improve your air quality in your condo. Proper ventilation helps in reducing the harmful air pollutants that accumulated in your home. Make it a habit to open windows for at least five minutes everyday.

Groom your pets

If you have pets, keep them groomed regularly because pet dander can cause air pollution. They can trigger asthma or cause the development of symptoms similar to asthma. To keep pet dander at bay, you can brush them and have a vacuum that has a HEPA filter to catch pet dander and hair.

Use an Air Purifier

An effective method to lessen air pollutants and harmful air particles in your condo is to use an Air Purifier. Investing in one can help long-term because it regulates the quality of your air, reduces allergens and prevents asthma, and may give relief to anyone who may have the condition.

Decorate with Plants

Having house plants can filter indoor air by eliminating mold, air pollutants and more. Greenery can also add some design to your home and add an aesthetic. They also have benefits like helping you get better sleep, increased productivity and focus.