Believe it or not, you can streamline your moving to a new house by having certain things always within close reach. Meyer Blue condo owners can settle into their new homes with these five essential items.

Smartphone

What we use on a daily basis is also important in the process of moving to a new house. A significant portion of moving is attributed to it, including finding a good condo, and amenities nearby, and booking a moving service. Aside from keeping it near you, you should also have it juiced up all the time.

Wallet

Your wallet will store essential stuff like money, ID, and a credit card or two for identification. You’ll need it to purchase packing items, book an appointment with a moving service, or pay for gas as you drive to your destination. Attach an item tracker like an AirTag so you’ll know where it is in a second.

A Change of Clothes

Pack an emergency bag that contains a change of clothes- it will be a lifesaver in instances when the weather suddenly turns bad or when you’re sweating too much. A ‘go bag’ becomes essential if you have young children in tow- make sure to include their favorite toys to keep them occupied as you travel.

Keys to the New Condo

To enter your new Meyer Blue condo you’ll need the keys to the house. Attach it with your other keys, such as the car keys, and place an item tracker for peace of mind. Keep it in your pants pocket or bag so you can retrieve it anytime.

Kid’s Favorite Toy

Make the move easier for your kids by letting them bring their favorite toy. Gadgets and games can also keep them occupied for hours for a stress-free drive.