Wired versus wireless headphones or earphones when playing online games deserve a look. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of each.

Why Use Wired Headphones in Games?

Smartphones are excellent mobile gaming devices. They’re convenient, and modern models can handle nearly every game in the Play Store or App Store. The only downside is that the built-in speakers are usually too weak to really hear audio and sound effects.

Wired headphones is a viable solution if you want total immersion if your phone has a port for it. It produces higher quality sound and there’s virtually no delay or lag, but the downside is that you’ll have to contend with the wires.

Wires could be a non-factor when you’re playing in a stationary position, such as when you’re in front of a computer or TV but it can be a significant concern if you’re on the couch or when you’re out and about. However, wired is easier to set up and you don’t have to worry about it running out of battery.

Why Use Wireless Headphones in Games?

Most people use wireless headphones nowadays, and it’s convenient to a degree. You can watch videos, listen to music and play your favorite online casino game in GClub using one audio accessory. When you’re done, simply disconnect and you can let the headphone hang around your neck and it won’t be a bother.

Wireless headphones when gaming is pretty much the same as wired, except that it might produce more latency and connection problems. However, if you’re playing for fun or want something that won’t tangle then it’s definitely the top choice. Just make sure that it has a charge or else you’ll be stuck with your phone’s built-in speakers.

Bluetooth headphones have the same quality as wired in terms of game sound so you’ll hear every sound effect in the game.