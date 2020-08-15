The term ‘streaming’ has become a popular buzzword for consumers and businesses alike. But what is it, and how does one prepare for streaming in their homes?

Streaming Explained

‘Streaming’ is when you’re consuming online content without having to download it in its entirety. Think of it this way- before, to watch a video you would have to download the full file, but now you just have to wait a few seconds for it to begin.

What Kind of Content Can You Watch?

Streaming services are all around us. If you like watching TV shows and movies, then you can choose from Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO GO and more. For music, there’s Apple Music and Spotify. You can also watch variety shows and all kinds of stuff on YouTube.

For sports, you can go the sports league route and subscribe to them directly. For example, there’s NBA TV for NBA games, NFL Gamepass for NFL games and more. You can access 안전놀이터 for MLB, EPL and NBA games as they’re the biggest sports broadcasting company in South Korea.

One benefit of live streaming is that you can still watch them live as they happen. Big sporting events, news and political debates are just some of the content you can access live.

Video streaming has changed the way we consume content. You won’t need to worry about storage space and watch without storing files. However, you’ll need to meet the minimum requirement for streaming with a speedy internet connection and a compatible device.

Games and apps in the cloud are next to receive the streaming treatment. With this technology all you need is a game controller, high speed internet and a subscription to play quality games. There’s no download or need to purchase an expensive game console- you can also stream on your smartphone or laptop which makes it more convenient.