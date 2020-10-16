Everyone you see on the road holding a steering wheel had to pass an individual test and now is a driving license holder. Most countries have this as a mandatory law that ensures road safety for everyone using the roads. You might think that it is only the motorists, but even pedestrians and cyclists use these same roads. It is, therefore, a rule to protect everyone. So what do we go to learn at driving schools??

Let’s find out.

Traffic laws of the country

Every state in different countries has its own set rules that must be followed on the roads. Things such as zebra crossings, what different road signs mean, are some of the things that people go to learn at driving schools. Perhaps the first driving lesson is getting to know which side of the road should you drive on. Some countries operate with the right side, well others drive on the left side. This is always the first rule in every driving school.

Car control features

In a driving school, you also get educated on the basic car controls like where the gear is, where the break is, what the clutch does, And, most importantly, how to use them well. You also get educated on the engine and what engine part does what. A driving school equips you with anything car related to ensuring you are safe while on the road, and you take care of other road users too.

Basic automotive fixes

Modern driving schools also offer the students a course to better understand the necessary automotive fixes they may need now and then. Here is where people can learn to change tires, check for engine oil, refill water in the radiator, and so much more about your car. You might also get schooled on how to change your tires and ensure they are all in top shape. All these lessons in a safer driver course form the foundation in all you will know about cars in your lifetime.

The meaning of roadsigns

Just as the traffic laws, road signs may differ from country to country. Sure, there are those used worldwide to mean the same thing as hospital and food joints indications, while there those that differ in terms of the colors used on the sign. There are those that you will often see within the road signs, while some you may never easily spot but having that knowledge is still great to have. And a driving school is where you get all this knowledge.

Limitations of driving

Let’s say your car stalled right in the middle of climbing a hill, what do you do? Most people would probably do is switch on the car and keep going, but depending on the vehicle’s make and design, there are few things that you must do to ensure your safety and other driver safety. This is something called the hill-start, which will depend on the car that you have. Admittedly an automatically driven car used a completely different process to a manual gear car, and you will learn all of these in a driving school.

How to use different roads

Different graded roads in every state have additional requirements. Some streets allow a larger capacity of cars, and these have their separate set of rules. Each lane in this structure of roads demands different speeds and, at some specific points, restrictions to things like overtaking. There are primary roads that are one-ways, while others are two-ways. And all these will be covered in your lessons in the driving school. Most of these lessons are instructional rather than just theory, so much so, before you get behind the wheel, you might have to drive around a toy car around a model road.

After qualifying this part, you head for a training ground with little or no traffic, then proceed to the real roads with everyday road users.

You learn to drive on roads with other drivers

While you are on the road, you are not always the one with the rights. Sometimes you will have to give way while other times, you will have to be the one giving way. Either way, you learn who has the right of way every instance you are on the road since they differ according to the road. This hand-on training equips you with the knowledge that things will have to be thought in the spur of the moment since driving is not as predictable as you may think. Some situations will call for speeding thinking to save your life.

Basic first aid

A first-aid class is also fundamental that new drivers get to learn. These are the first things you can do to help if you come across and accident to minimize fatality and even save a life. Some of the things you will learn are administering CPR, simple bandaging, and how to call for help and an ambulance.

You learn what tools are used for what

When you have a car, there are those essential things that you must have. Somethings like a wheel spanner, a spare tire, a pressure gauge, extra bolts, a piece of clothing, and even a bottle of water can be useful. A jump starter cable could also benefit you if your battery died or even be used to help someone else who has a similar problem.

Conclusion

Believe it or not, every road user has all the above information up their sleeves. Indeed they may not have perfected the art of several like changing a tire, but that is why they are all trained; you can never miss anyone to help you when stuck on the road.

Well, now you know what you will gather when you walk through the doors of a driving school, so when you are ready to get learning, do not forget to carry your notebook and pen as you will need them. One more thing, go prepared to learn and get yourself a driving license.