Australia is one of the countries that receives the highest number of tourists yearly. The incredible scenery, good quality of life, and multicultural society gives people the desire to settle in to the country. Australia is also famous for its flourishing economy, which creates a lot of new job opportunities. A lot of foreign expats are moving into Australia to seek job opportunities.

Every year, tens of thousands of new migrants move to Australia to seek employment. In fact, the majority of the new migrants are skilled workers because 68% of the visas issued are usually set aside for them. You can apply for a visa as soon as you receive a job offer.

The Australian government offers a permanent residency scheme to immigrants which comes with numerous benefits. It allows you to move in with your family, and after some time of living in the country, you can even apply for citizenship. Below are the top benefits of having the Australian permanent residency visa.

Allows you to stay in Australia for as long as you want

The permanent residency visa typically has dates which indicate expiry and the amount of time you have to stay outside of Australia. Some people confuse these dates thinking that once your permanent resident status is approved, you are only allowed to stay in Australia for five years.

This is not true. You can stay in Australia for as long as you want. If you have been awarded permanent residency and are staying out of the country, you have to fly back before a year lapses to activate the status. Besides that, you can go ahead and apply for Australian citizenship after three years as a permanent resident. If you want to visit Australia, you can apply for a visa with the assistance of leading visa agent to help you in the process and ensure your chances of being successful are high.

Allows you to receive better Medicare

One of the reasons why many people want to immigrate to Australia is because of its well-developed healthcare system. The government is committed towards ensuring that Australian residents receive the best healthcare possible. Treatment in public hospitals is free and it also subsidizes other medical services. Even consultation is free.

Mandatory immunization, whether done in a public or private hospital, is free. If your permanent residency status has been approved, you are also allowed to access these medical services for free. You can start using them as soon as your permanent resident visa has been approved.

Allows you to buy residential property

One of the downsides of having other visa types like the work visas is that you are not allowed to own any kind of property in Australia. However, with the permanent residency visa, you are allowed to own residential properties. Owning of these properties is usually reserved for citizens and permanent residents.

There is a danger of locals being affected by foreign investors buying residential properties. To protect them from being pushed to the suburbs, the Australian government stipulates that foreigners who are permanent residents are only allowed to buy and own property.

Securing a job

A permanent residency status is in indicator that you are eligible to work in the country. This means that you are free to apply for any jobs once you have your permanent resident visa approved. Getting a work permit in Australia is difficult when compared to other countries. If you are a resident, on the other hand, getting a job is easy. Even Australian employers prefer permanent residents because they do not have to go through the complicated process of applying for a work permit.