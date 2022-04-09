You’ve heard of the sit/stand desk, but have you heard of a kneeling chair? Kneeling chairs have become the newest craze in office workplaces as the hazards of sitting too long in a traditional office chair are becoming more and more apparent. It’s no secret that sitting for too long can be detrimental to your posture and overall health. Could kneeling chairs be the answer?

Kneeling chairs are made of either wood or metal and have an angled seat to change your body's position to be leaning slightly forward. They also include shin rests and many incorporate arm rests. It's an ergonomic design aimed at relieving pressure from the lower back and gluteus maximus.

There are many benefits to the kneeling chair:

The pelvic tilt of your body while in a kneeling chair is good for your spinal health as it helps your spine adopt the correct alignment and allows your muscles and ligaments to balance accordingly. Good posture is also known to assist with digestion and breathing.

The opening position of the waist assists in gut health and also helps with opening up the lungs and allowing for correct breathing. This assists in mood, energy and mental health.

The chair engages your muscles to help build core strength and strengthen your back muscles.

The hip alignment can prevent spinal compression

Sitting in traditional office chairs for too long can cut off circulation in parts of the body. The open posture supported by the kneeling chair supports good circulation, which assists the body to heal.

Kneeling chairs are compact and foldable, which makes them easier to store.

If you use a kneeling chair in conjunction with a traditional office chair, it encourages regular body movement (by swapping between the two) which supports overall health and prevents Deep Vein Thrombosis.

There are also some disadvantages:

Your movement is restricted. Your feet don’t touch the floor, so you can’t scoot your chair around easily.

They can be difficult to climb in and out of. This could be awkward during meetings or presentations! It would also be a massive waste of time if you have a job that requires you to be up and down from your chair all day.

They can put a lot of pressure on the shins. Your shins aren’t used to that much weight and can begin to ache after extended periods of time. Some people have complained of developing rashes and chaffing where the shins rub against the chair.

They aren’t great for people who are larger/taller than average. Many models have a fixed design and only a limited range of adjustments. There isn’t much leg room, particularly if you’re tall.

They can be expensive.

If you’re planning on using a kneeling chair, experts suggest using it periodically and switching it up with your regular office chair or a standing desk. Make sure that you always take regular breaks to stretch and move around.

