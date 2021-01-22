Every minute there are 3.8 million google searches; these search results include google ads. It’s no wonder many companies need help with their Google Ads management and campaigns.

Google Ads, paid for by businesses, can help grow your business by driving qualified, relevant customers to your website. What are Google Ads, how much do they cost, and how do you manage them?

What Are Google Ads?

Google Ads offers paid advertisements to businesses that appear in search results on Google.com. These adverts can also appear on other search engines and websites. Google has a number of partners like YouTube and Google Shopping, among others, that form part of the Google Display Network.

On the search engine results page (SERP), the sponsored results are denoted with a green “Ad” label. The results below the ads are referred to as organic results.

Google’s partners are sites that agree to run Google Ads and form part of the Google Display Network. The display network ads can appear in various forms, from text and video and remarketing to banner ads.

With Google Ads, you can create and share well-timed ads via desktop and mobile to your target audience. These ads can:

Boost your website traffic

Increase your in-store visits

Help you receive more phone calls.

With these ads, your business or products will appear on the SERP when customers search for products like yours on Google Search and Maps.

How Much Do Google Ads Cost?

Keywords are words most likely to be searched by people when searching for products. Advertisers make use of these keywords to focus their ads on their relevant audiences.

The investment requirements are flexible as businesses can bid on keywords, setting a cost per click they are willing to pay. Google offers various tools to help companies stay within their monthly cap. You can adjust your spending, pause it, or even stop to prevent overspending.

Budgets are set to meet the business’s objectives and current size. Based on this daily budget, advertisers bid for Clicks, Youtube views or the number of times their ad gets viewed (impressions). The budget is reduced by a certain amount with every click made by a user on an ad or when a specified number of impressions have been made.

Some of the factors that Google bases its budgets on are:

Industry

Geographical location

Keyword competitiveness

Quality of your advertising campaigns

How Do You Manage Google Ads Effectively?

Many businesses rely on Google Ads as their primary marketing strategy. Knowing that your ads are managed correctly is vital to the success of your business. The daily budget offered by Google Ads reduces by a specific amount every time someone clicks your ad, which directs them to your website.

Businesses can spend as much as they like daily on their Google Ads campaign. However, keeping track of your budget to ensure that you get a return on your investments can be overwhelming.

Australian Internet Advertising is a Google Ads management company. It manages your ads to ensure that your advertising results in new revenue and actual customers, not just clicks. Some of its most successful campaigns combine click-to-call and device responsive websites. Focusing mainly on mobile devices to get the maximum conversion rate out of your Google Ads.

Contact AIA for obligation-free mobile and keyword opportunities reports. Or have them analyze your website for mobile compatibility.