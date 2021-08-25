WWII saw a spark in technological advancement, and the growth in this field has been exponential since. Today, digital media and technology have become an intrinsic part of our life. The entertainment industry is no exception when it comes to substantial technological influence. The industry constantly looks for ways to expand its reach and serve its consumers better. For this reason, we witness a lot of cool digital trends and new forms of entertainment each year. Now, let’s take a look at ways in which technology is changing the entertainment industry.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

AR and VR have been revolutionary in the field of immersive experience. AR technology aims at fusing the physical world with the virtual, and VR technology transports you to the fantasy land. Augmented Reality scans your physical surroundings and adds virtual elements to them.

In 2016, Pokemon Go was rolled out, which was based on AR technology. The game was an instant hit because it gave a chance to the millennials to live their childhood dream. Similarly, VR technology is grasping the gaming industry by giving its users a real-time combat experience.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is the next big thing in the digital sector. Almost all data-based industries rely on AI for better efficiency and minimal margin of error. However, in the entertainment sector, AI contributes by delivering world-class graphics and sound engineering.

Additionally, AI also assists in crunching consumer data to study general behavior and motivate content designing accordingly. Today, AI has become a 118 billion dollar industry, and it is supposed to move up even more from here.

Internet Of Things

IoT aims at making people’s lives easier by adding digital touch to it. The basic idea of IoT was to connect AI to a variety of devices to allow remote control with just a voice.

However, the scope of IoT has widened today, and OTT platforms like Amazon and Netflix have also become a part of it. Minimum censorship and ad-free viewing experience appealed to the consumers, making OTT a billion-dollar industry.

Wearable Technology

Wearable devices became an instant hit because of the convenience and high-end experience they bring to the table. These devices allow for easy access to digital content pertaining to the entertainment sector.

Accessibility of music and videos has never been easier. Moreover, wearable technology also assists the casino industry and its customers by providing regular updates about upcoming events, prize pools, etc.

Additionally, these devices pair up with AR and VR technology to deliver an immersive experience. Today, everything from our shades to our boots has become smart and AI-enabled.

Automated Journalism

Journalism standards have been elevated due to technological intervention. The AI today is capable of writing relevant articles and browsing the web for relatable content.

This is a blessing for journalists who had to do field jobs, covering every story that came across. Therefore, journalists can now focus on opinion drafting and talk shows to deliver better content for their audience.

Conclusion

The entertainment industry is constantly improving on every front. From audio and graphics to content, everything is improving at an exponential rate.

This rapid growth is due to the advancements being made in technology. We expect the entertainment sector to get even better from here delivering the best of everything to us.