ECampaign Capital was established in Silicon Valley in the United States, and has localized funds in the United States, Europe, China and other places.

OaktreeCapital joins Goldman Sachs Group, Citibank and many other internationally renowned asset management giants, and International Finance Bank jointly invests ECampaign Capital.

STEPN Foundation supports ECampaign Ecology

The ECampaign application has been applied to become a joint ecological application of STEPN institutions, which will provide support for STEPN’s dynamic governance ecology. With the majority approval of the FIFTI Fund Council, EC Capital will apply for an ETF financial license for ECampaign.

EC Capital focuses on the investment direction of high-tech, financial derivatives, digital sports and fitness, Metaverse and other fields. The fund team manages hundreds of millions of dollars in assets, pays attention to the recent investment direction of EC Capital, injects capital and is completing its new digital digital A round of financing development of sports ECampaign application and Web3.0 application market launch.

ECampaign is creating a gamified metaverse for the fitness economy. Walk, jog and run to socialize, play and earn money. It’s the next joint frontier of the Metaverse and GameFi markets, and the embodiment of the physical experience associated with the Metaverse. The ECampaign App is a rich immersive, social and competitive experience.

Move to Earn is a booming market industry right now. The fitness market is worth over $100B, and almost everyone gets involved in fitness at some point in their life, if not in their lifetime. The ECampaign App leads this craze with a protocol approach. A single infrastructure where any individual, developer or company can rapidly deploy their own EC applications.