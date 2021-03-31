Using a tarp or cover for your tarp will protect it from outdoor elements, potentially lengthening its lifespan and increasing its resale value in the long run. However, like with the other accessories that you use for your truck, you also need to get the right tarp or cover suitable for your truck. This article lists down some of the types of tarps and covers that you can consider for your semi truck.

Lumber Tarp

One of the most well-known types of tarp that you can use for your truck is the lumber tarp. It can cover various types of hauls and they prove to be cost-effective too. When you research online sources, you are most likely to find cheap semi tarps for sale from the most reliable websites. Just keep in mind to compare not only the price of the tarp but its quality and other features as well.

Steel Tarp

Another type of tarp that you can consider using for your truck is a steel tarp but these are primarily meant to cover steel hauls that need to be transported. They are smaller than the lumber tarp but they are also denser. This type of tarp is usually made from heavy-duty vinyl although some are made from other materials which are lighter. The latter proves to be easier to fold.

Parachute Tarp

If you intend to go for a waterproof cover for your truck, then you can use a parachute tarp that is often made from heavy-duty vinyl, much like that of a steel tarp. The only significant difference though is that the side of parachute tarps is made from the fabric used to make parachutes, making them resistant to wear and tear. This compensates for the rather heavy weight of the tarp.

Machinery Tarp

You can also go for a machinery tarp that is made to precisely fit the equipment being covered, which means that there is minimal routine tension on the edges of the machines. Like with the rest of the tarps listed above, machinery tarps are also made from heavy-duty vinyl but they have a couple of rows of D-rings securely stitched on the seams.

Nursery Tarps

Finally, you can also consider getting a nursery tarp for your truck, which is also sometimes referred to as a bee hauling tarp. These are made from a mesh material that is coated with PVC, which means that it can let the air in and water droplets through. This type of tarp is specifically designed to haul live cargo.

Final Word

The types of tarps and covers for your truck listed above are only some of the ones that you can consider. There are still other types such as a demolition tarp or a canvas tarp. The former is known to be one of the strongest tarps that you can find while the latter is made to cover outdoor equipment and other goods. The key is in figuring out your needs and preferences to ensure that you get the right tarp or cover for your truck.

