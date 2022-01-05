It is incredible how many people are currently trying to become traders or day traders. Youtube promoters try to convince viewers that it is actually possible, when the reality could not be so different. Trading requires not only a very specific skillset but also a range of emotional control tools that not everyone is able to have. In order to become a better trader you need not only to study, and work extremely hard, but you also need to have the right personality that matches the tasks at hand.

How to become a better trader?

In order to become a better trader you need to study and develop your skills constantly. This involves studying some of the biggest trading legends that ever set foot on earth. My recommendation would be to start by reading books about Jesse Livermore, who was by far the most impressive trader in the 20th century.

There are also other trading legends that still live among us and these are also important traders to study. George Soros is among them. The man that broke the Bank of England remains one of the most successful traders of all time. Reading some of George Soros books is another great way to improve your trading, and understand the mind behind this legendary trader.

Practice makes perfection

Trading is just like anything. Even the most successful traders do not start booking immense profits on the first day of trading. Instead they study and practice everyday in order to improve their trading and their skills. Constantly learning and implementing new trading strategies also seems to be the best approach in order to develop your trading skills constantly.

Remember that just like anything in life we need to constantly learn and improve to become better at anything we try to do. Remember that and apply this same concept to your trading.