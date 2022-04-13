The term “superfood” refers to foods that are packed with nutrients and antioxidants, which help protect against cellular damage. Superfoods are said to have an anti-ageing effect and can help to prevent chronic diseases. They’re all about boosting health and vitality, so it makes sense that this goes hand in hand with our skincare goals!

Organic skincare with superfoods has taken the industry by storm. While there are no hard facts or figures, it is safe to say that it has gained popularity in the recent decade. What’s even more interesting is how this industry is thriving even though many other beauty industries are not doing so well.

Let’s look at 6 superfoods in skincare that everyone could benefit from.

Superfoods in skincare

You might think that superfoods are only for healthy eating, but many of these ingredients can also be found in skincare products as well. From avocado to turmeric, it’s easy to find products that use these superfoods as ingredients. This is a great way to get the benefits from superfoods when you don’t have time to cook.

There are many organic cosmetics in Australia today.

Papaya

You always want to include the most efficient ingredients in your skincare routine, especially if you’re trying to treat specific concerns. Superfoods are a great way to enhance your skincare routine because they are packed with nutrients that are perfect for all skin types.

Papaya is filled with vitamins and enzymes that will help remove dead skin cells, leaving your face smooth and glowing. Papaya contains vitamin C, which can help brighten the look of dark spots and papain, an enzyme that helps exfoliate dead skin cells. Using products containing papaya or adding it to your diet can give you a more youthful, radiant complexion. When choosing a product containing papaya, look for serums or masks to help brighten and smooth the look of the skin

Acai

Acai is packed with vitamin C, just like our skin-brightening Citrus Stem Cell Serum and Vitamin C & Sea Buckthorn serum. This superfood is also a great source of oleic acid, which helps support your skin’s barrier function, keeping it smooth and supple.

Acai may help prevent oxidative stress that can cause premature ageing, and it may also have anti-inflammatory properties to help soothe irritated skin.

Ginseng

Ginseng is a superfood that belongs in your diet and your skincare routine. This root, which grows in cooler parts of the world like China, Korea and Siberia, has been used for centuries to treat medical ailments. And today, it’s used in many skin care products because it contains high levels of antioxidants that help fight free radicals.

Ginseng is also rich in vitamins B and C, which can help even out skin tone by reducing redness and improving skin texture. It also contains phytonutrients that help regulate the melanin production process in your body, thus helping to reduce brown spots.

Other benefits of ginseng include:

Improved elasticity due to its ability to stimulate collagen production

Reduced acne outbreaks due to its antibacterial properties

A more youthful appearance since it helps combat wrinkles and fights off free radicals

Pomegranate

The pomegranate is a superfood that has been used in various skin care products by some of the world’s leading brands. The fruit is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, especially vitamin C. Here are some common ways that pomegranate can be used to enhance your skincare routine:

Pomegranate extract can be applied on the face to help slow down skin ageing and ward off wrinkles.

A mixture of honey and pomegranate juice can be applied to the skin to reduce tanning and even out the complexion.

According to studies, pomegranate extract contains substances that act as sunscreen, preventing ultraviolet rays from penetrating the skin cells.

Emu Apple

The emu apple is an Australian native fruit that works wonders for the skin.

It’s a natural anti-inflammatory and high in essential fatty acids, so it’s ideal for soothing any dry or irritated skin.

This amazing ingredient is used in our Natural Emu Apple Day Cream, which moisturises the skin and leaves it silky smooth.

Rosehip

Rosehip is a superfruit that contains a high amount of Vitamin C and lycopene, which makes it an excellent skincare ingredient. .

Rosehip oil is made from the fruit and seeds of the rose bush. Rosehip oil is rich in fatty acids, including linoleic acid (omega-6) and linolenic acid (omega-3).

Benefits of rosehip oil

1. Moisturize your skin

2. Reduce signs of aging

3. Get rid of acne

4. Reduce skin inflammation

Kakadu plum

Kakadu Plum is the Australian native fruit with the highest content of vitamin C on the planet. In fact, it contains over 100 times more than an orange!

The Kakadu Plum is a small tree or large shrub found throughout northern Australia. The leaves can grow up to 3 meters long and 1 meter wide, and the fruit grows in clusters of white flowers.

Australian Aborigines have used this fruit for centuries as medicine and food. The trees are often planted near dwellings because their thick shade helps protect them from harsh sun rays.

You can find Kakadu plum extract in our Rejuvenating Moisturizer, where it will provide a quick antioxidant boost to your skin.