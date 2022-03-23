You’ve probably heard about superfoods before, but did you know that they not only boost your health from the inside but also can be highly effective in skincare products?

Superfoods contain high levels of antioxidants and phytochemicals that, when used topically, rejuvenate the skin, help with anti-ageing and restore its glow.

Organic skincare with superfoods has gained popularity in the recent decade, and it doesn’t seem like things will change anytime soon because it really works!

Let’s look at 6 superfoods in skincare that everyone could benefit from.

Superfoods in Skincare

Superfoods are powerful when fighting free radical damage from the sun and pollution, contributing highly to skin ageing, discolouration and a lacklustre complexion.

Today, there are various organic cosmetics in Australia and unique, innovative nutraceutical skincare lines that feature a variety of superfood ingredients such as papaya, acai, ginseng, pomegranate, etc.

Incorporating such products into your skincare routine is a great way to slow down ageing, get rid of sunspots and enjoy a healthier, glowing complexion.

Here are some of the most effective ingredients to look for.

Papaya

Papaya is a superfood that contains the unique enzyme Papain. It accelerates the shedding of dead skin cells for fresh, even-toned skin, so using a face wash or a cleanser with papaya is a great way to gently wash off makeup and daily build-up without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Products with papaya remove damaged cells, tissues, debris from the skin’s surface, hydrate and prepare it for your serums, moisturisers and oils.

Papaya can also help clear or minimise scars and pigmentation as the enzyme acts as an exfoliator. Your face will look brighter and more supple!

Papaya also contains beta-carotene that enhances the skin glow and complexion, is rich in antioxidants, helps hydrate the skin, fights free radical damage and can help prevent collagen breakdown. This all leads to fewer wrinkles and fine lines.

This superfood is also helpful when curing skin diseases like psoriasis and eczema.

Acai

The exotic acai berries are full of antioxidants that are very beneficial for the skin and is one of the most potent anti-ageing fruits.

This superfood contains high levels of vitamins A, B, C, E, various minerals, anthocyanins, moisture-retaining Omega 3, 6 and 9, calcium, potassium, and phosphorus.

Acai is an excellent ingredient in face washes as it purifies the skin, makes it smoother, heals damaged cells, restores moisture, and makes the skin look more youthful.

It’s anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing as the antioxidants fight free radicals. Besides that, acai is full of nutrients and fatty acids that make your skin look more supple and radiant.

You can also find acai-infused organic makeup to nourish your skin all day long.

Ginseng

Ginseng is very well known in traditional Asian medicine, where it’s used for various conditions, but it also has potent rejuvenating and anti-ageing properties when used topically.

The root of this superfood contains high levels of phytonutrients that stimulate the skin’s metabolism and help brighten the skin.

Serums and other skincare products with ginseng are often used to fight wrinkles and fine lines as they boost circulation that increases collagen production and leads to firmer, smoother skin.

Ginseng can also be helpful for those with dull skin, brighten the complexion, and assist in moisture retention.

The antioxidants have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce skin’s redness and puffiness and protect the skin from free radicals that cause hyperpigmentation. Say hello to more radiant, glowing skin!

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are delicious! But this ruby-jewel, antioxidant-rich fruit is also a powerful ingredient in skin moisturisers and other products to hydrate the skin.

One of the most potent parts of the fruit, the seeds have been used for restorative purposes for thousands of years; they are rich in punicic acid, a polyunsaturated fatty acid that boosts moisture levels in the skin.

Moisturisers with pomegranate can be deeply hydrating to the skin and help rejuvenate and restore it for a youthful, glowing appearance.

This superfood contains almost 50% of daily vitamin C, as well as other antioxidants that block the free radical damage and slow down ageing.

Pomegranates help skin cell regeneration, increase circulation, speed up skin healing and help protect the epidermis. They also boost collagen and elastin production and soften the skin. Skincare products with pomegranate firms soothes dry, leaving you with a glowing, radiant complexion.

Emu Apple

Emu apple is not as famous as the other ingredients we’ve just talked about, but it’s a superfood nonetheless.

This Australian berry is packed with phytoactive compounds that help enhance collagen production to brighten and tighten the skin. Fun fact – these berries have three times more antioxidants than blueberries!

Emu Apple berries are full of antioxidants and natural waxes that help protect, soothe, and nourish the skin.

This superfood is also full of Vitamin C, which protects your skin from free radical damage and the sun. Skincare products with emu apple support collagen production and skin hydration, so make sure you try to incorporate a serum or moisturiser with this fruit into your skincare routine, and you will enjoy glowing and radiant skin soon enough!

Rosehip

You’ve probably heard about rosehip oil, as it’s been touted for its incredible skin regenerating benefits.

These rosebush fruits pack a powerful punch full of Omega 3, 6 and 9, and Vitamin A, which are all powerful in protecting the skin from premature ageing.

Rosehip also helps reduce and even reverse sun damage, reduce wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and treat acne.

The fatty acids in this oil also help plump the skin, making it brighter and more radiant. Rosehip oil is often added to moisturisers and serums.

Kakadu Plum

Another Australian-native fruit is the Kakadu plum. It’s a pale green small fruit with a tart taste and potent superfood properties.

Kakadu plum is rich in Vitamins C, E, folic acid, carotenoids and can help fight the free radicals and prevent premature ageing.

Skincare products with this fruit also help reduce puffiness and circles under the eyes, prevent or treat pimples, clean and purify the skin.

Kakadu plum helps restore the natural skin glow and treat skin itchiness, redness, and wounds.