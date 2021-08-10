We need vacuum sealers for many things, including keeping our food safe and preventing them from spoiling or excessive oxidation.

If you have items, including foods and other materials that need preservation, you need vacuum sealers to suit your needs. However, with the number of devices in the market, you need the best vacuum sealer that meets your needs.

There are two main types of vacuum sealers in the market; chamber-type vacuum sealers and Non-chamber type vacuum sealers.

Non-Chamber Vacuum Sealers

Non-chamber vacuum sealers come in two types; edge type machines and nozzle type machines. These types require you to use mesh or channel bags for the storage process.

Chamber Vacuum Sealers

Chamber vacuum sealers are great for a wide range of products, including food and non-food kinds. They are one of the most versatile vacuum sealers you can find anywhere, and you can find several kinds, ranging from small-sized vacuum sealers that fit on your table to large-sized double chamber sealers.

Comparing Chamber Vacuum Sealers and Non-Chamber Vacuum sealers based on need and features

Please note that we are leaving out some unique types of sealers like rotary chamber sealers, roll stock sealers, and vacuum skin packaging sealers from this comparison, because these sealers are made for very high-level vacuum sealing, which is not the focus here.

So, if these are the kinds of vacuum sealers you need, you might have to reach out to a vacuum sealing specialist to help you out.

Let’s go straight to it.

A chamber vacuum sealer can extract a higher amount of oxygen from the package than many other vacuum sealers on the market. So, if you are storing food or product that is sensitive to oxygen, it is best to use a chamber vacuum sealer that will take away the oxygen.

Chamber machines are easy to operate because all you need to do is place your package inside the sealer, shut the lid, and the device will begin to work on its own.

Unlike other sealers that might need you to manipulate the pouch to smoothen out wrinkles to prevent leaks in the package and ultimate rejection, the chamber vacuum cleaner does the entire job for you.

Non-chamber vacuum sealers work faster than their chamber counterparts in the case of one package per unit.

However, chamber vacuum sealers still have the upper hand if you are working to seal several small packages in the unit. That way, although the chamber sealer takes more time, it would have handled several packages at the time. Most non-chamber units have one nozzle and can only accept one package for each cycle, whether the package is large or small.

Even the non-chamber models that come with two nozzles can be a bother because you have to place each package over each nozzle individually and arrange them properly for great sealing.

In the end, choosing the best vacuum sealer will depend on the size of the package you wish to seal, and the factors we have outlined above. Good luck deciding.