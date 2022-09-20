Lehenga choli is a perfect Indian outfit for brides and even wedding guests. Here are tips to help you choose the right bridal lehenga choli.

Introduction

Your wedding is just a few months away, and the main thing you should focus on right now is what you will wear on the big day. You can consider many bridal outfits, but a bridal lehenga choli is a perfect option. This Indian ethnic outfit is beautiful and stylish and will make you stand out on that special day. But to stand out, you must choose an Indian lehenga choli that complements your skin color and body shape. Additionally, the embroidery and patterns must suit the occasion. Here are tips to help you choose the right bridal lehenga choli.

1. Choose Right Fabric

Bridal lehenga choli comes in different fabrics. It is your wedding, and you need to wear something that makes you feel comfortable. The fabric should also look good on you. Also, the material should be ideal for the weather. You will definitely have a rough day if you choose the wrong fabric.

Silk, net, georgette, chiffon, raw silk, and several others are some of the fabrics to choose from. If you are curvy and it is in the summer, you should choose lightweight fabrics like georgette. However, if you look a little heavier and want something to make you appear slimmer, you can go for fabrics like satin crepe and chiffon.

If the wedding is held in winter, choose a heavier fabric like velvet. Alternatively, you can wear light fabrics like chiffon but add some layers of clothing on top to keep you warm.

2. Know Your Skin Tone and Body Shape

If you want to buy a perfect readymade bridal lehenga choli, you should know your body shape, size, and skin tone. You should look for a bridal outfit that complements your body shape and skin color. For instance, if pear-shaped, you should choose an A-line lehenga skirt. Also, choose a blouse that complements your body shape. Remember to drape your lehenga choli properly so that you can look amazing.

Knowing your skin tone will also help you buy a bridal lehenga choli that looks good on you. Note that warm skin tones go well with olive colors, while certain shades like light blush pinks, teal with blues and greens, cream-white and more suit all skin tones. So take your time to know your skin tone and determine which shades can work for you.

3. Consider the Details of the Lehenga Choli

Bridal lehenga choli designs have beautiful print patterns and heavy embroidery that make them look amazingly beautiful. So when choosing your bridal outfit, ensure you choose a beautiful lehenga choli with unique patterns and embroidery work. But if you have already bought your jewelry, choose an outfit with details that will blend well with your jewelry.

4. Research Latest and Trending Bridal Lehenga Choli

Before you go shopping for your bridal lehenga, you should research the latest designs, popular colors at the moment, best stores offering quality bridal lehenga choli, latest wedding pictures, and other details. Researching will help you know more information that will help you choose the right outfit. You can read wedding magazines, visit wedding outfit websites, YouTube channels, Instagram, and more to get as much information as possible.

The research will help you get an insight into different lehenga styles. It might also help you choose the appropriate colors based on your skin tone. Most importantly, it will help you know trusted stores offering quality and beautiful bridal lehenga choli. With all that information, the buying process will be simpler.

5. Try the Bridal Outfit Before Buying

Another main thing you should do is to try the bridal lehenga before buying. This mainly applies when you buy the outfit at a brick-and-mortar boutique. Trying the outfit allows you to know if the outfit is fitting or not. Ultimately, you will buy a perfectly fitting bridal lehenga that looks great on you.

6. If Buying Online, Know Your Measurements

If you want to buy your bridal lehenga choli online, there are some things you should know. Note that you will not have an opportunity to try the outfit. So you should know your accurate body measurements and shape . If you don’t know your measurements, go to a tailor and let them take all the required measurements. This will help you order an outfit with the said measurements.

7. What is Your Budget

You want to wear something beautiful on your wedding day. The bridal attire should be of high quality. But you should have a good budget to ensure you buy a valuable bridal lehenga choli that makes you the center of attraction at the wedding. If you want something classic and stylish, get ready to spend good money. But you can take your time to search for what you want based on your budget, and you might get lucky to find it at a better price.

But you can save some money when you do a price comparison. If you know the design you want to buy, you should find out how different stores are selling it. Buy from a store offering it at a reasonable price. Additionally, buying online can also help you save some money. Most online stores offer bridal lehenga choli at discounted prices.

8. Avoid Last Minute Buy

You should buy your bridal Indian outfits several months before the wedding. This ensures you have enough time to make any alteration or adjustment to the dress. It also helps you avoid some situations. For instance, if you buy the outfit online a few weeks before the wedding and find out that it has a problem, it will be challenging to return the outfit and

get an exchange or refund. That will put too much pressure on you, which is not good. But when you buy it early enough, you can return it for a refund or exchange.

Final Words

You have to look good and elegant on your wedding day. So you must choose a beautiful, quality bridal lehenga choli that suits your style, body shape, and size. The above tips will help you buy the right outfit that will make you stand out on your special day.