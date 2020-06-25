Are you bored with your old apple watch strap? Why don’t you try some new and cool straps? If you are confused which one to buy then don’t worry, simply go for the trendy one. The rose gold Milanese apple watch band is becoming popular among the apple watch users nowadays, so go for it.

But wait? Don’t you need some more information about this strap before buying it? Below we have given some main features or key points that you must know before buying the apple watch Milanese loop. Make sure you read them carefully and don’t miss any point.

Let’s get started:

Durable

Durability is the main feature of this Milanese loop apple watch band. The strap is stronger and more durable than any other Apple watch strap. So if you are searching for the long-lasting apple watch strap then choose this one. The strap is only made from the high-quality stainless steel and aluminium. So if you are worried about its damage, then don’t worry it won’t.

Breathability

Most of the apple match straps have this issue of breathability. What does it mean? Breathability means when you wear your apple watch air can pass in between from your strap and your wrist. This phenomenon ensures that your wrist won’t sweat making the grip lose.

Milanese loop apple watch band ensures that enough air gets passed from the strip and your watch doesn’t get covered with your sweat. As compared to any leather or rubber watch strap, the Milanese loop apple watch band is much better in terms of breathability. So if you are an athlete it’s highly recommended to go for this strap only.

Pulling Hairs

The main issue that every apple watch user who has this strap faces is the hair-pulling. Wherever you wear it and then try to remove it, your wrist hair gets pulled and plucked. This is because the apple watch Milanese loop strap is designed like a net in which your hair gets stuck and when you remove your watch then the hairs come along it.

Adjustable

Many of you must be thinking that will the milanese loop apple watch band going to fit perfectly in your wrist. Yes! This strap is designed in a way to offer the user complete comfort when worn. The loop design and magnetic closure allow you to adjust the strap as per your own comfort. This adjustable feature you won’t get in any other apple watch strap. Hence if you are obsessed with your old Apple watch strap which is always too tight or too loose than in this strap you won’t get this issue at all.

Fitting

It is noticed that the watches made up of the same material have the same fitting issues. If you do some research on watches with the same chrome steel bands, you’ll possibly hear of many cases; that these straps often get loose till the end of the day. The same issue is with this Milanese loop apple watch band, although it has this net design but is not helpful at all. In a survey on apple watch straps, there was a question about the performance of this loop strap.

Many of the users have complained about it fitting, many of them spent most of the day adjusting its fitting only. But this issue arises when your straps get old, so congratulations you will not face this issue in its early days but surely going to in the future. Hence, like every apple watch straps, this watch strap also has the same fitting problems.

Now, you are knowledgeable enough to purchase your new strap. If you have any queries, feel free to comment below!