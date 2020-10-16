Unnecessary expenses can be a major bane for those who run businesses. One of the areas where companies tend to spend an excessive amount is printing. But it needn’t be this way, because there’s an easy solution! The heavy expenses for printing can be easily resolved by opting for managed print services.

Here’s a list of a few printing-related expenses:

Cost per page printed

Cost of printing equipment

Cost of additional supplies for printing such as ink

Staff required for controlling the printing equipment

Repairs, replacement and timely maintenance of the printing equipment

When all the expenses add up, the printing expenses alone can shoot up higher. Fortunately, for companies there’s managed print services or MPS. These programmes which are offered by print providers can immensely help companies to improve their printing and document management.

It’s best to select companies that help big and small companies alike with their efficient and cost-effective outcomes!

Managed Print Services

MPS helps organisations to streamline their print-related requirements. These services can optimise or simplify any company’s print environment. MPS usually assesses a company’s print technology. Following this, it helps identify and determine any inefficiency. Thus, it can help in improving the overall efficiency of the technology. As a result, managed print services enhance the productivity of the staff in a company.

These services offer real results and can save money. Moreover, it helps the staff focus more on the crucial tasks, instead of printing. Managed Print Services is an easy solution for reducing administrative costs and frustration as it increases the overall productivity of a company.

Benefits of Managed Print Services

Saves time: The process of printing, scanning, copying or faxing documents on the old printer is time-consuming and frustrating. Time can be wasted on fixing device malfunctions and replacing ink cartridges. But if a company opts for Managed Print Services, these issues can be averted.

Reasons companies should opt for managed print services

A printer would no longer be a company’s problem: A managed print services provider can lease or finance the existing printers for all practical purposes. They can also provide no-cost printers if the devices are stocked with printer cartridges.

While looking for a managed print services provider, keep the goals of your company in mind. If the service provider can help your business achieve all those goals, then you will successfully be able to cut printing related costs and issues! The finest service providers in this field usually team up with a variety of premium manufacturers with a range of printers and copiers, perfect for every business and every need! So just deal with Grade-A service providers for all your print-related needs, right from toner through to financing agreements. This means you will get a unified bill and a supplier who understands your company and truly values your business!

When you engage a MPS service provider, an experienced account manager will be looking into your particular business and cater to your needs. The manager will be the key point of contact for all your current and future hardware and software needs.

You can therefore, hand over all printer issues, printer supplies, and printing headaches to your MPS service provider. They will deal with the hassles of printing. When you select a good service provider, you can also expect free automated toner services, without even making a phone call or dropping a mail to order a new toner! You can bet that it will be there when needed and before the machine runs out of ink!