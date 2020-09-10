The whole sports industry may have been put on hold, but the powers-that-be are exploring new ways on how to make the transition from physical to digital, with the help of technology.

These 3 tech advances can pave the way for the new normal and an exciting way to consume sports content.

eSports

The eSports industry is already massive and attracting millions of viewers from all over the world. Traditional sports can tap into the power of eSports platforms to try and expand their user base and gain much-needed revenue at the same time.

NASCAR and Formula 1 host virtual races with professional drivers, which is as fun as it sounds. Technology’s role in this is to provide the platform organizations need to get viewership.

Social Aspects

Sports is mostly a social event due to the unique interaction between fans, leagues and the players themselves.

Die hard sports enthusiasts will still want to go to live events even with the pandemic, and sports will still be a force to be reckoned with in the future.

Stadium and venue owners can contribute to the cause and form connections with the community by offering their space as essential supply centers against the virus. They can also reach out on social media and encourage digital interaction in several ways, including promos and merchandise discounts.

Digital Worlds

Sports organizations are currently exploring VR and AR worlds to try and add to the overall experience.

These devices can be worn and transport the user to courtside or at the dugout spot. A quick button press and the same user can try and walk around the arena and watch the game in different viewpoints.

In the same vein, fans can play the latest sports games to try and emulate their favorite athlete, and watch sports analysis and broadcasting content on web channels.