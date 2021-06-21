Those who are new to the internet may be asking, ‘is cable internet better than satellite internet?’ What’s the difference between them?

If you want the best value for your money, it’s worth a read to find out.

Cable Internet

Cable internet is exactly what it sounds like- an internet cable leading to your home via a coaxial cable buried underground. The wires are optimized to move data to and from, and can carry TV signals as well.

The speed and throughput are relatively stable, but fiber optic is the better material and allows for faster speeds. However, that technology is expensive and playing catch-up to the installed network cable already enjoys.

Satellite Internet

Satellite internet is internet delivered to your home via satellite. They’re not buried underground and come from the sky.

Satellite internet will have different hardware than cable. For instance, a dish that can receive the signals is often installed in the subscriber’s rooftop or any tall place.

This type of internet is readily available since there’s no need to install an underground cable network. However, in terms of speed and reliability they’re not the best.

Cable vs Satellite – Speed

Cable internet has the edge over satellite when it comes to speed. Most cable companies can deliver up to 200 mbps, while satellite can reach up to 100 mbps.

If speed is important, consider getting cable as it has higher throughput and stability.

Cable vs Satellite – Cost

Cable is cheaper than satellite by a wide margin. The cost of maintaining a satellite, as well as the upkeep and the hardware required can cost above a hundred dollars per month.

While it’s true that satellite is more expensive it has a significant advantage over cable in terms of location and availability.

Cable vs Satellite – Availability

Satellite gets the nod for being widely available. The best example is when you’re living in an area that’s remote and there are a few ISPs or DSL services.

Instead of having to settle for sub-par speeds you can get satellite internet and enjoy streaming, gaming and video conferences without the hassles a slower connection brings. Satellite is just as good as cable in these cases.

Which One Should You Get?

Availability should be the first thing in your mind when trying to get internet service in your area. You may want to check online and see if popular ISPs, such as Windstream internet is available.

If both are viable options, you can weigh the pros and cons of cable versus satellite internet. If it’s for work and you want a stable connection then you will want to opt for cable. If you’re in a remote location and need higher speeds than dial up or DSL, then your choice should be satellite.

It’s worthy to note that satellite speeds can reach up to 100 mbps, which should suffice for most internet activities, including browsing, video calling, social media, streaming and gaming. It can also accommodate up to 5 devices at a time. Cable is cheaper and can provide less lag and better experience.