If you in the market for an all-rounder accounting solution for your business, then you may have come across QuickBooks. QuickBooks has an answer to all the accounting needs of your organization but the real question every business owner face is, which version of QuickBooks i.e. QuickBooks Online or QuickBooks Desktop is suitable for their business. Below mentioned are some of the differences in both the versions which will surely help you make the wise decision for your business.

Cloud-Based VS Locally Installed:

The major difference between these two QuickBooks products is that QuickBooks Online is cloud-based and runs using the Internet, while QuickBooks Desktop is downloaded and installed on a computer. This means that QuickBooks Desktop does not require the internet to work. However, once the QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting is done, it can be accessed from any party of the world.

Security:

As the QuickBooks Online is cloud-based, the security is taken care of for you by the service provider. On the other hand, QuickBooks Desktop is locally installed, so, while this program can be more secure, the organization is responsible for looking after the security of the product.

Pricing Structure:

Another key difference is that QuickBooks Online has a monthly pricing structure, whereas QuickBooks Desktop has a licensing structure. You can buy a license for QuickBooks Desktop that will be good to go for three years, or you can pay for yearly updates, but there are no monthly payment options like in the case of QuickBooks online.

Number Of Users Allowed:

QuickBooks Online version can have 25 users depending on your pricing plan. Additional user licenses for QuickBooks Desktop Pro cost $299 each, which is a bit steep, and the software allows a maximum of 3 users. QuickBooks Desktop Premier can have 5 users, and QuickBooks Desktop Enterprise can have 30 users.

Available Automations:

QuickBooks Online offers a variety of automation features, which allows company owners to manage their books more professionally and rapidly. As QuickBooks Online is cloud-based all your information is synced in real-time making it faster than the desktop version. Company owners can easily host Office 365 and QuickBooks Desktop on one server. A simple IMAP migration to Office 365 is needed to get Office on Cloud which can be done in a matter of few minutes.

Still confused about which version to get for your organization? Contact Apps4Rent to get a clearer idea about QuickBooks Today!

Apps4Rent has been a quality hosting service provider over the past 15 years. 24 hours of support and a dedicated team make us unique. We are also specialized in providing Virtual Technology to our customers. To know more about Azure Windows Virtual Desktop Pricing please visit Apps4Rent.com