The popular social media platform Facebook offers users a targeting technology that makes it possible to target advertisements to a specific audience. There’s an average of 2.85 billion daily active users on the platform from around the world.

Having a social media presence is essential to growing and establishing a brand, but posting high-quality content alone isn’t enough. The best way to run an effective Facebook ad strategy is to build optimized ads targeted to your specific audience.

How do Facebook Ads work?

Facebook ads target a group of users with similar characteristics and place your ad in the News Feeds of these users. Choosing the right type of ad format is key to reaching the right audience. You have the ability to create customizable characteristics to direct your ads where you want. You can customize the location, age, gender, language, interests, behaviors, and connections to your business-related pages. Another option is to create a Lookalike Audience. This means Facebook will determine your audience by finding users that best resemble one or more of the above characteristics.

Facebook ads are placed on both desktop and mobile, which means you’ll need to create a responsive ad. Users can see your Facebook ad on the right column of the home page, on the desktop news feed, and on the mobile news feed. There are several Facebook ad formats to choose from. There are six types of video ads including short videos and GIFs, vertical videos, Instagram Stories, video carousels, video collections, and in-stream videos. Other formats include photo ads, stories ads, messenger ads, carousel ads, slideshow ads, collection ads, and playable.

What are the pros of Facebook Ads?

Facebook ads are a great idea for brands that don’t have a large marketing budget. Creating effective Facebook ads is relatively inexpensive. They have the lowest cost per 1,000 impressions among online marketing platforms. Investing as little as $50 to run a Facebook campaign can help you reach your marketing goals in no time. Your marketing budget will go even further thanks to the ability to micro-target your audience.

Being able to target your audience based on age, gender, location, income, marital status, interests, etc. ensures your ad will be seen by the right users. Nearly a fifth of the world’s population is on Facebook. The platform is a marketing paradise. Other social media networks pale in comparison to Facebook’s market penetration.

What are the cons of Facebook Ads?

While Facebook ads are inexpensive, the platform’s algorithm prefers those brands who pay to have their content seen. Marketing teams across all industries leverage Facebook as part of the marketing strategies. The best way to ensure your ads are being seen in a competitive market is to pay to play. The need to pay for your content to appear diminishes organic searches. The more that users like pages and accept friend requests, the more content they are being fed.

Facebook isn’t always perfect at targeting your ads, which means even if you pay to play you might see the intended outcome. It’s important to follow the marketing goals behind your marketing strategy to determine if Facebook advertising is effective or not.

Facebook ads are an effective way to place your brand in front of your target audience. The more you invest in your Facebook ad strategy, the more effective your user reach will be.