Travel is one of the most exciting things that any given individual around the globe can do. There is something really fantastic and ultimately quite unique about being able to create your own pathway that takes you around the world and back. For years, individuals from all different backgrounds and circumstances have found themselves being drawn to the past time of travel and as a result, the surrounding industry has blossomed and thrived exponentially in the years since.

There are of course so many different ways that individuals can travel and experience the world to themselves, each of which is important and valuable in and of itself and which has its own unique take on how to approach and navigate travel. Of course, some of these approaches have been decidedly niche over the years while others have continued to gain valuable momentum, having been highly popular from the moment they were introduced.

The appeal of the solo road trip

One example is the humble road trip. Over the years, it is no secret that individuals have definitely carried themselves through the world by car. And the road trip takes it to a whole new level. Being able to get into a car and drive vast distances and experience so much of the world in one trip is something that allows individuals to get up close and personal to and with different parts of the world without having to get in the air or on the ocean to do so. And going solo is a way of taking it to the next level and really getting lost in the road trip itself.

More women than ever invested in the solo road trip

And more women than ever are finally beginning to embrace Their solo road trip. Taking a road trip is exciting in and of itself. However, taking a road trip on your own and being able to experience a part of the world entirely on your own compass and your own time is something that is entirely freeing and Incredibly unique. And more women than ever are investing in the appeal of the solo road trip because, quite simply, there is more awareness and understanding of how to navigate this type of travel safely and ideally as well as being more focus than ever on simply just being brave enough to navigate the world on one’s own capacity (and with common sense, of course).

Why this number continues to climb

While the world may be currently going through something of an unexpected overhaul, the reality is that travel is still something that is a massive passion of not only women but all individuals around the globe. And as the world around us steadily begins to open up again in the coming months and years, we can expect to see the number of individuals – and of course women specifically – who are interested and invested in the solo road trip continue to climb to exciting heights. Whether it means investing in a new set of Fuel wheels or hiring a van somewhere overseas for a chunk of time off the grid, women (and men and non-binary individuals, of course) are longing to travel via the great open road once again.