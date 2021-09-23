E-commerce is a widely growing industry these days. And the competition is quite challenging too. They are torn between whether to open an online store or to go for a physical shop. To top it all off, the pandemic has made things harder, as people have started growing short on investment too. This is the major reason why people have turned towards online stores and are using different platforms to build a well-optimised and designed store for their online audience. And amongst all the rising platforms, woocommerce holds a lot of name and repute.

A Brief Insight to WooCommerce

Woocommerce has indisputably grown to become a huge platform for developing an e-store. It is popular and has gained a lot of appreciation lately. But before you opt for it, there are some things that you need to understand. Also, to make the most out of your platform, you need to invest in optimizing it as well and First Page woocommerce SEO agency, can help you in doing so.

Most importantly, you must know that it is not a standalone site developer or builder. It is a WordPress plugin, which a lot of people have no idea about. This simply means that Woocommerce acts as a third party integration within WordPress. To make it easier further, Woocommerce only comes into action when you are building an e-store. It works for the ecommerce part.

But its versatility is incredible and that is why the majority of people opt for it these days. It functions seamlessly with digital and physical goods both and comes packed with multiple configurations and variants.

Is it Right for YOU?

Woocommerce’s solid reputation has become the root cause of it being successful in the long run. If you have knowledge about wordpress and how it can be used to create a website, then working with woocommerce wouldn’t be very tough for you. However, you will learn with time and you must.

Also, if you are looking for a site builder that has its own hosting technologies, i.e. wordpress; then woocommerce might be the best bet for you. However, you need to be very well-aware of the costs that are involved with this platform. It doesn’t provide you an “all-in-one” package for the costs. Add-ons, plugins and premium themes can keep on adding in the costs, if you don’t pay much heed to them.

If you are serious about creating an online store and making it successful; then woocommerce is certainly great for you.

BOTTOM LINE

It is best to hire a professional agency to manage woocommerce for you because as a beginner, it can be a little challenging. But if you are willing to learn along the journey and keep it really slow and steady, then you can craft it all on your own, from scratch. However, it will have an impact on your growth rate largely as it will get slower. But the last take is yours to make.