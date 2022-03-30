We have a picture in mind that surgeries are always painful after the effect of anesthesia gets over. You may feel severe pain sometimes or may feel a little amount of pain related to other surgeries. But the same is not true for dental implants.

To answer the question of whether dental implants need to be done with the help of surgery or not, at first, you need to learn what dental implants actually are. Keep reading the below article based on details on dental implants techniques to grow your knowledge further in this aspect.

Dental implants are done to solve the problem of missing teeth. If you have such issues then your dental surgeon will implant a metal post at the place of the root portion of your missing tooth.

These metal posts are made of Titanium and are inserted with the bone of your skull or jaw bone line which will make your artificial tooth look and feel original. So, basically, Dental Implant is an outpatient surgery with different stages associated with it.

Why are dental implants done?

Dental implants are needed to heal the following problems –

When you have one or multiple missing teeth.

Your jawbone has reached its full growth.

You don’t want to get dentures or bridges or crowns.

Also if you don’t have an oral structure to have dentures or bridges or crowns you may choose dental implants.

Benefits of Dental Implants

There are a lot of benefits of having dental implants –

If we consider the durability, then there is no replacement for the dental implant procedure.

Dental implants will replace your missing teeth in such a way that you don’t feel like using artificial teeth. These new teeth look and feel exactly like your natural teeth.

These titanium base implants will also support your chewing ability, speaking ability.

Unlike dental bridges, you don’t need to remove them frequently. You can easily brush, eat, sleep and do normal chores of life with these implants.

Dental implants are also good for your oral health and will bring confidence and comfort back to your life.

Different stages of Dental implants

The modern dental implant process has a medical name called osseointegration. There are multiple stages involved in dental implants which may take several months all over to finish.

.Stage 1: Damaged tooth removal

To place dental implants you must have a missing tooth. Also if you have a damaged tooth then your missing or damaged tooth will be removed from the root at the first stage.

. Stage 2: Jawbone preparation

Sometimes jaw bone preparation needs to be done if you have missing teeth for a long period of time. You may suffer from bone shrinkage from having missing teeth for a long time.

Your dentist may perform a bone graft to create new synthetic bone and infuse this into your existing bone. Soon enough this artificial bone will adjust automatically.

. Stage 3: Dental Implant Placement

Now comes the surgery part where implants or screws made of Titanium will be placed replacing your teeth root. This process is shorter than you expected. In many cases, surgery gets over before you realize it.

. Stage 4: Bone Growth and Healing

Now the toughest part of the dental implants comes which is called Osseointegration or bone fusion. Here your overall bone tissue needs to be merged with the new implants that are inserted into your tooth bone structure.

This step is important to build up the foundation for the next process to implant the dental crown. The entire fusion process may take 2-3 months of time.

. Stage 5: Abutment Placement

Now abutment placement will be done which will connect or join the root implant part with the artificial crown. This abutment will work as a cushion that can absorb the shock or sudden force that will come from biting or chewing and it will spread that force evenly. Now, this is also a quick surgery and needs 2-3 weeks to heal.

. Stage 6: Artificial Tooth Placement

Now comes the last part which is permanent restoration where a porcelain crown or a dental bridge or a denture will be placed permanently.

The step-by-step process of Dental implants is almost the same everywhere. What can vary is the cost depending on place to place. For example, dental implants Brisbanemay cost you a different amount for your surgery. But if you do it in some other areas, your charges will be different for the same implant. You need to find the best place in your budget. Overall Dental implants are a less painful surgery processed step by step that will give you a long-lasting real-like tooth set-up. You will find really good dentists Folsom and Brisbane locations. This entire implant process may take 3 to 6 months of time including surgery and healing. Also, this scenario may vary from person to person depending on their oral health, time of bone fusion, doctor’s checkup schedule, etc.