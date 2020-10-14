When buying a ‘dump’ from a CVV shop, can you expect the cvv code to be always 3 digits?

You may not think that the codes on the back of your credit card is important, but they are. Simply put, security codes stand as the last line of defense against hackers and those who want to use your credit card for unauthorized purchases.

As you may know, the cvv codes on the back of a credit card can vary depending on the card provider. It’s also different from each other even if they’re from the same credit card company.

Buying Dumps From a CVV Shop

A CVV shop specializes in selling ‘dumps’, or credit cards owned by other people.

The cards they sell can vary, depending on the information skimmed or hacked. Usually, it’s a mix of Visa, Mastercard or American Express- you can choose the ones you want depending on the carding platform.

These credit card information are gleaned via skimming or by hacking a retailer’s website. Although cvv codes are not stored in a company’s database they could be collected by phishing or by installing a tool that lifts up the data.

The cards are then tested to see if they still work. They’re sold ‘as is’, with the expiration date, security code and even a zip code so it won’t be tagged suspicious. Carding is one way to make an online purchase, and the best CVV shop will often have them in stock all the time.

Security codes that come from CVV shops are not always 3 digits. They are if the card you’re buying is a Visa, Mastercard or Discover, but it’s going to be 4 digits if you have an American Express.

CVV Shop Carding Process

The process of buying from a carding platform is simple.

Like most websites, you start by registering an account. CVV shops will require a username, password and personal information such as email or country, for example.

Once you’re registered you can view the available dumps and the corresponding price. After you’ve made a payment via credit card or cryptocurrency the rest of the information is revealed, including the card’s cvv, cvv2 or civ code.

Keep in mind that the cvv is not the same as the PIN code, which is used to withdraw money from an ATM or in offline purchases at a brick and mortar store. Also, the cvv is not required when you’re swiping the card for use in a physical shop.

What is CVV For?

The cvv may be relegated to the back of your credit card but it serves an important purpose, notably security aspects.

The 3 or 4 digit code may look unassuming, and it’s made that way to protect against hackers. Most online retailers require a cvv for the transaction to be successful but they cannot store it.

Recently, credit card companies are trying to prevent credit card fraud by adding technology to the mix, e.g., having dynamic cvvs instead of static ones, or notifying the cardholder as soon as a suspicious charge is seen.