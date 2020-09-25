The video game industry is growing so fast that some believe it will reach more than $ 300 billion by 2025. With billions of dollars in profits and more than 2.5 billion gaming players worldwide, we can expect video games to continue to improve by 2020.

How is the Gaming industry rising?

Aside from the steady growth and impressive growth of the industry, it is interesting to note that there has been a change in revenue streams in the recent gaming space. The gaming industry used to make most of its revenue by selling games, but today its revenue is imported from a different perspective.

The past few years have seen the growth of a new trend – free to play online video games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. Since it is entirely free to register and play these games, one would think that the gaming industry is not making much money from it.

In contrast, the free gaming model has proven to be one of the most profitable types of video game models at the moment. Today, most of the revenue of the gaming industry comes from the high demand for in-game content, which can be purchased with real money.

Video Games and electronics

The popularity of video games has grown significantly over the past decade. About half of Americans play video games on various electronic devices, and 10% of those who play themselves see themselves as gamers (someone who regularly plays video games and exposes himself to the gaming community)

However, it is also known that problems may arise when playing video games in excess. In Canada, a study conducted using the Problematic Videogame Playing Scale (Tejeiro Salguero & Moran, 2002) found that 9.4% of young gamers face problematic games, with 1.9% being classified as significant problems

With game registration services such as Google Stadia or Apple Arcade, the in-game trend will grow into ‘steroids.’ As soon as the access to the titles becomes more comfortable and smoother, gamers will spend more time in the visual world. They currently devote 7.1 hours each week playing their favorite topics. It could double in 2021 with cloud games.

The new industry manages to follow the free gaming model and the growth of cloud registration services requires new ways to monetize game developers. And the skins within the game become one of the best ways to keep and entertain communities and to make money from their games at the same time.