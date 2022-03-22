The first and foremost question that comes to the mind of a new homeowner is if they should install a hot water system on his / her own or not? The answer is positive if you follow proper guidelines.

Before installing a hot water system in your residence, you must keep an eye on the things listed below.

Reasonable price

Checking out the brand value

Efficiency of gas

Star rating on the unit that you are going to install

Tiny carbon footprint

Opinion of an expert on the right system

Concession for solar or gas converts.

However, if you are living a busy lifestyle and do not have much time to spend on it, then know that there are many service providers of the Hot water systems Geelong who can favor you. Theprofessionalsoffer services of both gas-based hot water and gas hot water storage tank systems.

Nowadays, people around the world are trying to contribute to reducing the overuse of electricity. The concerned citizens have started using its substitute like solar energy as there is a wide range of solar hot water systems available.

How many types of solar hot water systems can you get easily?

Solar hot water system Flat paneled roof mount solar hot water system Ground mount flat panel solar hot water Tube patterned solar hot water system A solar hot water system using a heat pump

What is a well known hot water system?

If you survey thoroughly about the hot water system for your residence, you will find the availability of the following types.

Gas hot water system Electric hot water system Heat pump based hot water system Instant hot water system

What are the tools needed if you are doing it yourself?

1.Tester for checking voltage

2. Capacity of electric meter

3. Pipe cutter

4. Flexible pipes

5. Tape to wrap or join

6. Wrench or screwdriver

7.Sandpaper cloth

8. Soldering flux with the torch

9.Solder wire

10. Dielectric connectors

How to install an electric water heater?

It’s going to be challenging for any unprofessional individual who is planning to play the role of the home mechanic. But having step by step instructions may help you to achieve your goals and save service charges at the same time

Step 1

Disconnect the electricity

Turn off the main switch or MCB from the electric panel. Check the wires of the heater.

Step 2

Empty the tank

Open the faucet that flows hot water and keep it cool. Drain cold water also. Join a hose to the water heater’s drain valve.

Step 3

Cap the wires

Cover the wires with wire caps to avoid further confusion.

Step 4

Disconnect the plumbing pipes

If your hot water system has copper pipes you may cut the pipes.

Step 5

Connection of wires

Connect the ground wire to the ground screw and other wires to the wire connectors and replace the junction box.

Step 6

Connect the hot and cold water

Be sure before connecting the cold water pipe inlet to the water heater and fill the tank again.

Step 7

Turn on power

After filling the hot water tank, turn on the main switch.

So nowadays installation of the hot water system is not at all a headache but if you go through proper guidelines and have required skills it will be more helpful. However, if you require professional help, you can always approach the pebbles supplies in Geelong.