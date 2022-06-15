There is nothing like falling into bed at the end of the day, knowing that you’re on a mattress that meets all of your needs. But with so many different kinds of mattresses, it can be difficult to know which mattress is the best choice for you. And considering that sleep (or a lack of it!) affects every aspect of our lives, from our immune system to cardiovascular health, you want to make sure that you have the best mattress for your comfort, support, and space needs.

What is Mattress Firmness?

A mattress’ firmness is measured on a scale from 1 to 10. Mattresses scored at 1 will be very soft, while mattresses at a 10 will be extremely firm. The average preferred firmness typically lands between 4-7, though a number on the firmness scale will not be the only thing to consider when purchasing a new mattress.

What’s Your Sleep Style?

While we all toss and turn during the night, your dominant sleeping position will be part of what helps determine the best kind of mattress for you.

● Back sleepers: Should seek out a mid-firmness level mattress to support hips and shoulders. Firmness levels 4-7.

● Side sleepers: Look at softer mattresses that will conform to your shoulders and hips as they press into the mattress. Firmness levels 3-6.

● Stomach sleepers: Try out firm mattresses that keep your hips in line with the shoulders. Firmness levels 5-7.

Mattress Composition

Mattress technology continues to evolve, and there are many different kinds of mattresses that will suit a variety of sleep styles.

● Innerspring: One of the most popular types of mattresses, innerspring mattresses are both supportive and flexible. Often the most affordable style, innerspring mattresses keep sleepers cool due to the space between the coils.

● Memory foam: A soft, conforming foam cushions sleepers as it offers a response to pressure. Memory foam mattresses can offer pressure relief, but can also retain heat. Many brands integrate a cooling agent into their memory foam mattresses.

● Hybrid: A best of both worlds, a hybrid mattress combines the support of an innerspring with the comfort of a memory foam mattress. With different firmness of toppers available, there are hybrid mattresses available for any kind of sleeper.

What Size of Mattress Do I need?

The perfect mattress size will vary due to the space available, the number of people sleeping on it, and the sleeping style of each person.

● Twin mattress: Usually used in children’s rooms, for one person, a twin mattress measures 39”x75”, with XL twins measuring 80” in length.

● Double mattress: Can be used for two people at 54”x75”, but will feel tight.

● Queen mattress: A common size for two adults, a queen offers a comfortable amount of space at 60”x80”

● King mattress: The widest option, a king measures 76”x80” is provides ample room for two adults.

Regardless of the style or size of mattress that you are buying, make sure to take time to properly try it out. Lay on the bed for a few minutes, and move into a few different positions. Consider how you feel both laying down, and the ease at which you move on the mattress. Afterall, you will spend almost a third of your life in bed, you want to be comfortable!