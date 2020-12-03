The gaming industry has always been reliant on technology when it comes to ensuring that its market is well satisfied. As technology advances, so does the gaming industry and surely, gaming has come a long way since it started.

The gaming industry is now estimated to worth around 159.3 billion US dollars and it is even expected to grow in the next years. With that, we can expect that more and more people will be into gaming. That only means that the demand for a better gaming experience will be greater. Thanks to technology, gaming companies should be able to keep up.

Nowadays, gamers get to experience quality gaming even if they don’t use any gaming consoles. The internet has also enabled people to play new live games in the comfort of their homes. Gaming tech has come so far and here are some of the revolutionary gaming tech advances that changed that gaming industry forever.

Mobile Gaming

Billions of people play on their mobile devices and it’s no secret that many gaming companies are now shifting their focus to the mobile market. This makes a lot of sense as it is estimated that there are already around 4 billion smartphone users worldwide. This number is even expected to grow in the next few years.

This simply means that if gaming companies also offer great services to the mobile community, they could easily gain billions of customers. Many popular gaming franchises have already released games that are playable on mobile devices like Call of Duty, The Sims, League of Legends, and Ragnarok.

What’s great about mobile gaming is that it is a cheaper alternative to play games. Gaming consoles can be expensive and people are simply more willing to spend on smartphones. That’s because smartphones are more versatile and functional.

Cloud Gaming

Another gaming tech advancement that might change how people play games, in the long run, is cloud gaming. Cloud gaming basically enables you to play any games on a device that you can connect to the internet. This could be a great solution to make gaming cheap and more available to people.

It is a streaming service that is comparable to services like Netflix and Spotify. However, instead of playing TV shows and music, you get to stream the game of your choice. This is also a paid subscription that provides you high-quality gaming content at the cost of internet bandwidth and server capacity. What happens is that you connect to a server that streams the game for you. In turn, you get to control the game with a device and the server will be the one to input your controls on the game itself.

With that said, it is imperative that your internet connection is of quality. The idea of cloud gaming isn’t exactly new but the likeliness that it will now succeed is much better. Especially now that 5G internet is becoming more and more available in different places all over the world.

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality is also not a new concept but ever since its existence, it has always been linked to gaming. VR gaming is the application of a 3D and artificial environment to a certain game and you will need a VR device to enjoy this sort of gaming experience.

It was in 2016 that VR gaming was hyped up as this was the year when different companies released VR devices that the public can easily purchase. Oculus was the first to release its VR device in that year. This was followed by mobile companies like Lenovo and HTC.

You can now use a VR device on gaming consoles, computers, and even a mobile device to play games. Some of the top VR games right now are Beat Saber, Half-Life: Alyx, Superhot, Arizona Sunshine, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Fallout 4.

Currently, VR devices used for gaming are still a bit pricey but we can expect that as prices go down, there will be more demands for VR games. Even online casinos use VR tech to improve the gaming experience that they offer their customers. You can now walk through a virtual casino and pick the casino game that you enjoy best on a virtual casino floor.

Conclusion

Those are just three of the gaming tech advances that have changed the gaming industry forever. These are advances that made gaming more widely available and enjoyable. As more people play games, it’s definite that gaming companies are constantly trying to keep up with the demands. Gaming has quite a future as technology makes more advances and we can only expect things to get better.