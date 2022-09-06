While there is an increasing number of Australians eager to play online pokies for real money as one of their regular hobbies, there may be others who hold a suspicious view of online casino games.

For instance, one of the most frequently asked questions about online pokies is whether or not they are truly random. For anyone investing their hard-earned money in a virtual casino game, this is undoubtedly a pressing concern. After all, the whole point of gambling is the element of luck and chance involved. The thought that online pokies may actually be rigged, cheating people out of their money and giving them no chance of a payout, could put some people off trying their luck at all.

So, what do you think? Are online pokies really random, as they should be?

Read on to find out.

Slot Mechanics: the Random Number Generator

The simple answer to the question of slot fairness is that, yes, all online pokies should be truly random, because they have each been developed using a random number generator (or RNG).

Imagine your standard slot game format – there are usually 5 reels, with a total of five squares. Underpinning this grid are 25 numbers; some of these numbers are ‘winners’ and others are ‘losers’, but you don’t know which are which in each poky.

Every time you press the button to make a spin, the random number generator springs into action and triggers a series of symbols to appear across the reels. Some of these symbols may form winning combinations; on the other hand, they may not, and your spin will have been fruitless. The point is that each spin produces entirely random results.

Of course, there is no guarantee that every single poky is un-rigged – but you can rest assured that all of the ones created by reputable developers will be entirely random. This is because they have to meet strict industry standards before they can be released. As such, they will have been rigorously tested before their launch date, to guarantee fairness.

How do RTPs and Variance Fit in?

You may be wondering how RTPs and variance affect a poky’s randomness. While a higher RTP does indicate increased chances of winning, you have to bear in mind that this RTP has been calculated over the course of thousands, if not millions, of spins – so it doesn’t mean you will automatically get wins every single time.

As for variance, this can also affect your payout frequency – but again, nothing is guaranteed. Yes, if you pay a slot with low variance, you will be more likely to experience smaller but more frequent wins, while a high variance slot will provide bigger wins – but fewer and further between.

However, neither a high RTP nor the level of variance can remove the random element from a reputable online poky.

In short, if you would like to give online pokies a whirl, you can rest assured that they truly are random and fair, because they have been painstakingly designed that way.

That said, do be sure you choose a reputable and fully licensed online casino when you play, as this will also help to ensure fairness, safety, and high standards of customer service.