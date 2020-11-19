Batteries are now a modern product that’s incorporated in all our lives. They give power to laptops, phones, audio devices, and many more consumer electronics we use on a daily basis. We have depended on batteries before, but nowadays even more because of its high energy and durability, which allows for a constantly growing number of devices with more power in our market. But with so much power comes a greater risk that makes it necessary to better manage that risk.

Lithium Batteries Are Hazardous

Lithium batteries llike LG HG2 are regulated as hazardous waste by the Ministry of Transport on hazardous materials. They pose a chemical and electrical hazard. These hazards include chemical burns, fire, and explosions. Batteries can be very dangerous if they are not transported safely and if they are not handled with care. Misused, mishandled, improperly packaged, improperly stored, overcharged, or even faulty batteries can short-circuit, overheat, or sometimes cause a fire. Most of today’s lithium batteries produced contain a flammable electrolyte and have a higher energy density. They can overheat and ignite under certain conditions, but if they do ignite it is sometimes difficult to put out the fire. Also, the lithium battery is subject to heat escape, which is a chain reaction that releases its stored energy.

How Are Lithium Batteries Transported?

Air transport for lithium batteries is only permitted for cargo aircraft. The packing instruction according to the Dangerous Goods Regulation sets out three compartments for the transport of lithium batteries, which are packed as follows:

-Transport of batteries under section IA in which there may be packages of batteries or lithium more than one gram.

-Battery transport under section IB, which may include battery packs weighing more than 0.3 grams or lithium of less than one gram.

-Transportation of batteries under section II where the cells or batteries containing less than 0.3 grams of lithium are permitted to be transported as extremely hazardous substances of Class Nine when they meet all regulatory requirements.

The transport of batteries mounted or packed with the devices is guided by how many grams of lithium the battery contains, as well as whether they have been neatly and properly packed for transport.

Maritime and maritime transport of lithium batteries – If the lithium content of cells is 1 or less, or the total lithium content of the battery or battery pack is two grams or less, they are subject to special provision 188 of the International Dangerous Code which states that they may carry extremely dangerous substances when they meet all the requirements on the conditions of regulations.

Whether you are delivering one battery, one pallet, or a battery-powered device, your package must be securely packed because the people who handle it along the way depend on compliance with the prescribed measures.

Every person or sender is legally obliged and responsible to ensure one hundred percent compliance with IATA regulations. This liability also applies if the shipment containing lithium batteries does not belong to, or was not made by, the company or the persons identified on the consignment note.

Since January 2015, IATA has decided that lithium batteries should not be transported in passenger planes and they had to adhere to that and not accept such shipments on their flights.

Shipments can consist of a maximum of two packages (each of which contains a maximum of 4 cells or 2 batteries in the device). If the contents of the consignment consisting of more than 2 packages, the package must be marked with a label stating that lithium should be handled, so other laws apply. If you are unsure, it is best to first inquire how to prepare a package for shipment according to regulations before sending it.