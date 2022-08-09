The gaming world is so tremendous. We play different games from our childhood. They teach us and we gain different skills that we are using in adult life. Becoming an adult is not that interesting. We have to get used to lots of different rules and cope with them. Yet, sometimes we would love to become kids and keep playing with friends without thinking about any adult problems. Some people manage to earn money by playing different games. Some gamble at NZD online casinos and get an everyday chance to win the jackpot. We are going to share some latest news from the gaming sphere.

Elden Ring Out of LEGO

This summer one fan of the enormous game called Elden Ring managed to build the massive version of the Wandering Mausoleum using LEGO. According to the gamer, the Lego construction took him over 5000 details from LEGO. All the construction weighs over 14 kilograms. This Mausoleum is even bigger than Hogwarts and Millenium Falcon.

The core of the Wandering Mausoleum is also built out of LEGO and is pretty tough. Other parts of the Mausoleum are from different sets of LEGO that the fan used to collect for more than two decades.

This build has become so famous that some fans are already asking LEGO to add this build to their main website.

Assassin’s Creed Drink

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is going to celebrate its 15 years. Ubisoft decided to make something special. They have decided to release collectible alcoholic drinks.

The wine production company Tennessee Legend Distiller cooperating with Anthem Studios decided to help. The first drink is going to be bourbon. This September they are planning to produce vodka Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and rum Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag. We wonder whether they make some non-alcoholic drinks for kids.