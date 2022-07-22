In 2022, having a modern, functional website is a lot easier than it used to be, thanks to the development of content management systems. A content management system, or CMS, dramatically reduces the time it takes to build a website and makes maintaining and securing a site a far simpler process.

With so many CMS options available, how can you know you’ve chosen the right one? Well, the truth of the matter is there’s no ‘right CMS.’ While some are all-rounders, suitable for building everything from blogs to complex social media platforms, others are suited for very specific purposes. The trick is finding the platform best suited to your needs.

Might we suggest Drupal CMS? There’s a reason many of the world’s largest websites are built using this platform — it’s incredibly powerful and able to host complex projects. Read on to learn a little more about Drupal CMS and statistics that support the use of this platform.

There are Currently Over 1.7 Million Drupal Websites on the Internet

Statistics reveal there are over 1.7 million websites currently live on the internet that have been built using the Drupal platform. While that might seem like a significant number, it’s a good idea to keep in mind that the internet is currently home to close to 2 billion websites. It’s quite a small percentage when depicted in that light.

Drupal is Available in 100 Languages

One of the most significant advantages to using Drupal is the fact it’s available in over 100 different languages. Providing localised content to multinational audiences is simple when using Drupal CMS to build your company website.

Some of the World’s Biggest Websites were built using Drupal

You’ve almost certainly visited a website built using Drupal, even if you weren’t aware of it at the time. Some of the world’s largest organisations have built their websites using Drupal CMS, including NASA, The Australian Government, Tesla, and eBay.

5 Percent of the world’s top Million Websites have been Built using Drupal

If you need further proof of Drupal’s power and popularity, reports suggest that 5 percent of the world’s top million websites have been built using the CMS.

There are over 40,000 Drupal Modules Available for Download

Drupal is completely free to download — including the 48,863 modules available to all users.

What’s a module? It’s a collection of files that extends the functionality of the Drupal platform. A module might support design accessibility or do something as simple as enable users to view their password as they are filling a login form out.

There are Over 3,000 Drupal Themes Available for Download

Many people unfamiliar with the process of web development mistakenly assume that all websites built using a CMS platform will look identical. The reality could not be further from the truth.

With over 3,000 Drupal themes available for download, there are infinite possibilities when it comes to personalising your website.

Drupal Occupies 2 Percent of the CMS Market Share

Drupal occupies 2 percent of the CMS market share. This figure may not be very high but there are a few reasons to explain this.

To start with, WordPress occupies a massive chunk of the CMS market share — 62 percent, in fact. No CMS platform comes close to the power held by WordPress.

Drupal is traditionally favoured by large companies looking to build high-performing, scalable websites. If you want to set up a simple blog or eCommerce store, you're unlikely to use Drupal CMS.

Drupal was Released in 2001

Drupal was first made available to users in 2001, a fact which makes it older than its popular counterpart, WordPress.

In the past twenty-one years, Drupal has built an extensive community of passionate developers. As an open-source software, these developers contribute to the ongoing maintenance of Drupal CMS and perform upgrades to keep the software running smoothly.

