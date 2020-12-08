For many, driving is a legitimate fear. Are you one of those people who break out in a sweat at the mere thought of being in total control of a motor vehicle?

Obtaining my driver’s license was one of the most daunting experiences of my life. After reading this article, you will be so relieved to know that you will not have to suffer the same fate as me.

There is no reason why the thought of taking your driver’s test should elevate your blood pressure. Not when there is a straightforward solution, and that is driving lessons, of course.

The driving instructors at companies like Pass First Go are trained to deal with you and your ball of nerves before turning the key in the ignition. They understand that you need the confidence-to- drive before you drive.

This is what you need to do before you can start your driving lessons

Make sure you have these boxes ticked:

Are you older than 15 years and 9 months?

This is the legal age at which you can begin the process of applying for your L plates.

Pre learner license course

This is a mandatory course. The training session is facilitated by a driving instructor and teaches the basics of ACT road rules and knowledge required to begin driving with your Learners. It covers the theory behind being an active rad user.

The road rules knowledge test.

After completing your PPLC, you will now be ready to write the Road Rules Knowledge test.

Now that you’ve established that you have everything in place to complete your driver’s test, you should be feeling a lot more confident to venture out onto the roads.

Finding the right driving instructor

Time to find a driving instructor! Do not fret, though. Even if you still lack the confidence to start driving, your trained driving instructor will give you the boost you need. But how do you know if your driving instructor is a good match?

Most driving schools assign driving instructors to learners based on geographical placement. Some will cater to you and match you with someone based on your set of criteria. Choosing a reputable driving school will ensure that your driving instructor has all the necessary qualifications and experience.

Consider these questions before committing to booking your first lesson

1. How long have you been a driving instructor?

Whether you prefer a seasoned instructor or a newly qualified one, this question will help you learn more about the person and build some trust between you.

2. What is your pass rate?

Keep the goal in mind. You want to pass. This rate will give you a good indication of whether this instructor will help you achieve your goal.

3. Do you know the test route?

Driving is the one thing that is guaranteed to get better with practice. Driving the test route is crucial, and the more familiar the instructor is with the road, the better!

4. Availability

This may seem trivial, but it is relevant. Driving lessons are daunting in the beginning. Find someone flexible enough to cater to your schedule. Pitching up for a lesson distressed because of a tight schedule is not a good idea! Make it work for you.

Driving lessons are a guaranteed way to allay your fears of being on the road. Go on, invest in yourself, and book your first driving lesson today.