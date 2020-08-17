One of the most striking features of any human face is the smile. Teeth merely don’t help you just smile, but also eat, maintain facial muscle structure and offer assistance to the tongue for a clear speech. Decay or falling teeth can be unhealthy and even make you self-conscious.

When the real ones fall, dentures can replace to be your best option to get a working set of teeth. These false teeth are extremely comfortable with advanced dentistry and prosthodontics. Several leading clinics such as Complete Denture Care, Wantirna, Australia are at the forefront of providing full or partial dentures that look and work just like natural teeth.

Types of Dentures

Depending upon your current teeth condition, a dentist can suggest you the following denture options. These dentures are available as an acrylic denture or flexible nylon dentures.

1> Complete Dentures

As the name suggests, complete Dentures are a full set of teeth attached to a plastic base to replicate gum tissue. These have a suction mechanism that forms a seal with your gums to stay in place. If you have a few natural teeth that are strong and useful, the doctor can suggest you for a full denture with false teeth that fits over the natural ones.

2> Partial Dentures

These teeth are created to only fill the areas that have missing teeth. Supported with a plastic or a metal framework, they clasp easily with the existing natural teeth. Dentures are prepared with a shade of your existing teeth so they don’t look as unnatural or fake.

Benefits of using Dentures

Dentures are the cheapest and best solution for missing teeth compared to dental implants. Advanced dentistry has made sure that dentures look as natural as possible to provide the following benefits:

They improve self-confidence by giving your smile back. A smile is said to have a positive psychological effect on the person smiling and the one who sees the smile

They are not just an aesthetic replacement of your missing teeth but also designed to help you chew. You will be able to freely eat things that you couldn’t earlier due to decaying, missing or broken teeth

Dentures are helpful to maintain the tongue movement while creating a speech. Missing teeth can alter the speech and the way you talk. Dentures can fix that for you and give you the confidence to talk without getting conscious

A well-designed denture can support the facial muscles and structures to decrease oral bone loss. Partial teeth, missing teeth and decaying teeth can result in sagging facial muscles, which can be fixed with the help of dentures

Choosing a Dental Care service

If you plan to get a full or partial denture, research about the dental care clinics in your area. Ensure that the one you choose has: