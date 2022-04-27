Cryptocurrency has seen an unprecedented and largely unexpected rise in the last five or six years and is now an important topic. Cryptocurrency is excellent for many things, including betting at an online casino and paying for concert tickets and investments. However, when it comes to cryptocurrencies and virtual assets, many governments have differing views on the best course of action to take when moving ahead into the future.

On the other hand, politicians may begin to recognize the impact that cryptocurrency may have on their ability to gain election to public office. This factor extends beyond cryptocurrency limits and into the mainstream use of cryptocurrency by the general public.

Elections and Cryptocurrencies

In recent months, the Australian government has begun discussions on regulating the cryptocurrency industry in the country. However, for the time being, many countries and regions are taking the same approach in order to foster the potential that cryptocurrency and blockchain technology have in developing global economies.

Furthermore, the Australian Financial Services Minister, Jane Hume, stated her thoughts on how the divergence in views on cryptocurrency between the government and opposition parties might impact the crypto field. She said that the opposition is opposed to digital assets and that they are advocating a ban as a result of the hazards associated with them.

On the other hand, Hume spoke on the role that cryptocurrency may play in creating employment possibilities for Australian residents. Her stance comes in the wake of the exponential expansion that the cryptocurrency market has had since 2020, and she acknowledges the role that digital assets will play in evenly boosting the economy.

Cultivating the Interest of Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts

Australia will have its national election on May 21, prompting Hume to emphasize the importance of the topic even more. Her decision to reject the beliefs of the opposition party and seek the support of crypto fans throughout the nation is a shining example of the eye-opening truth that political hopefuls must confront. Simply put, it demonstrates that obtaining the help of the crypto community is just as crucial as getting the support of every other voter in the nation.

It is evident that cryptocurrency and other digital assets have raised the living standards of individuals all over the world in the last few years. In the middle of the pandemic, many people from third-world countries, including those in South America and Asia, resorted to cryptocurrency, which has emerged as a well-known center for digital asset markets.

Governments in countries such as El Salvador have adopted Bitcoin as an official national currency and trade method, demonstrating the growing importance that virtual assets will have in people’s daily lives. Thus, it is becoming more apparent that leaders must stop turning a blind eye to the crypto community and instead pay greater attention to the opinions of investors in this trillion-dollar business.

Shape it or Break it

The choices that governments make in the future regarding virtual assets will decide whether they will be developing it as a future economic instrument or destroying its promise. For example, the intention of the U.K. to establish a digital asset center in its area is an excellent illustration of how the sector may be shaped. On the other hand, China’s move to outlaw all digital asset activity, except for activities relating to the digital Yuan, has elicited adverse reactions.

Like their counterparts in Australia, Crypto advocates in the U.S. believe that cryptocurrency will be an essential subject to consider in future elections. Furthermore, they encourage currency enthusiasts to express their views on the currencies so that leaders and candidates can better comprehend them.

Cryptocurrency is establishing deep roots in the ground to achieve financial independence for everybody, hedge against present inflation, and develop solutions for future generations. However, it is still a coin toss as to whether governments will support the digital asset business or impose further restrictions in the long term.