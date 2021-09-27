Blocked drain?

You’re not the only one. Nearly every last homeowner in Australia—and the world—has dealt with a blocked drain at least once.

What most owners don’t know, however, is that sometimes there’s a very simple solution to clearing their drains without having to call an expensive professional each time.

Read on for some advice from a Cronulla plumber on how to unblock your drain.

Unblocking a Drain Explained

While most plumbing jobs are best left up to the professionals, there’s plenty you can do to unblock your drain on your own before resorting to your local plumber.

When it comes to blocked drains, sometimes all it takes is a little ingenuity and grit. After all, the typical blockage forms from a mixture of household items that are easily broken down with a few pokes. Unless, of course, it’s a child’s toy or a tree root growing through your pipes—then you have a bigger problem!

For the lesser issues, here’s what you can do:

Try Boiling Water

Boiling water is perfect for cutting through grease and basic congealed solids. You may have to pour the boiling water down your sink a few times, but it should do the trick for your kitchen sink.

Just don’t use boiling water for PVC piping or anything else that can melt or warp under heat and pressure.

Use a DIY Natural Drain Solution

If you need something with a bit more strength, mix one part baking soda with two parts white vinegar. The combination creates an abrasive and acidic mixture that can break down all kinds of solids, including mineral deposits.

Just make sure to finish the job with hot water to flush out any residue left behind.

Switch to Caustic Chemicals

When you need something a bit more aggressive, caustic chemicals are another option. Their both affordable and effective at unblocking drains—they can even dissolve clumps of hair.

However, they are potent, so you’ll need to wear protective eyewear and gloves, and be sure to rinse your pipes with cold water afterwards.

Keep in mind that if your plumbing is old or made from PVC materials, these types of chemicals will damage your plumbing.

Turn to Your Plunger

Plungers are another effective tool you likely have handy at home. They work by creating a seal and forcing air through your pipes, which can break up and shift blockages allowing them to flush through your pipes.

However, your plunger can’t do much in the way of grease or hair.

Snake the Drain

Snaking a blocked drain is old school but effective. You can use a snaking tool or a re-formed wire hanger to push down into your drain to scrape and break up the blockage.

Free Your Drain of Blockages Now

Part of being a good homeowner (and avoiding costly repairs) is maintaining your drains by frequently cleaning them. Of course, blockages can still happen, which is why it’s necessary to know how to handle them when they occur.

If you test out all the above tips but nothing works, you may have a more serious issue on your hands. If this is the case and if you live in Cronulla, contact Curran Plumbing to take care of your pipes.