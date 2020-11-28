The first-ever counter-strike game ever was released as a mod on Half-Life in the year 1999. Years down the line, it had 3 sequels due to its popularity. Finally, on 21 August 2012, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was released.

Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment, along with the original developers, have come up with a true gaming legend. Buy CSGO Accounts to get components of multiplayer, FPS, and team-work to ensure an amazing gaming experience for anyone and everyone.

You play as either a terrorist, or a counter-terrorist, along with your teammates, and try to outmatch the opponents in a variety of ways. You can either finish the task that is specific to your team, or you can go for the common task- kill them all!

Prime Accounts:

Prime in CSGO, is a paid subscription that gives you countless benefits. The benefits include better matchmaking, better drops, souvenirs, fewer hackers, etc. Prime accounts can either be paid for or can be attained when one reaches level 21. One of the best things that exist in CSGO is to Buy CSGO Prime Accounts.

Ranked Accounts:

These are the accounts that have achieved at least level 2 in the game and have played at least 10 competitive matches

They can vary from Rank 1-Rank 18

To be able to get a rank, and play ranked/competitive matches, one must attain level 2 in CSGO. This can be achieved by playing almost any non-competitive game mode. After this, the player must play 10 competitive matches. Analyzing the results from your gameplay, the system will give you one of the 18 ranks that exist in the game. The ranks start from Silver I and go up to Global Elite. Only about 0.3% of players achieve Global Elite!

Conclusion:

There are countless ways to earn money while having fun on the internet, but few can compare to playing your favorite game and earning! CSGO is one of those games that help you earn a lot when compared to others, whilst having immense fun. This is one of the reasons it’s so unique! Give it a try!