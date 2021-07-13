However absurd, but true enough. And it is not just coffee that has been called into the courtroom; alcohol, carbonated drinks, and much beyond have been attributed to be a catalyst behind the sales of incontinence products. What is the relation and how can you help yourself in this situation? Buy the best pads for men in Australia (or women if you are one), we do not deny; but what if you can keep their numbers at low? The prime of those causes attributed to incontinence is what one eats during the day (or night indeed) – the diet. Science says that there could be a direct relation between what you eat and how you function thereafter.

How does your diet impact your incontinence?

Having a healthy lifestyle does not guarantee you a disease-free life, but it certainly reduces the chances of you falling sick on bed. Incontinence is a little different – it does not make you sick, but it does make you feel sick. We all know how terrible and depressing it is. But there might be causes that relate directly to your diet. Furthermore, making a few changes into your diet can help you ease your condition.

Watch your fluid intake: Drinking too little water can lead you to a state of dehydration where your bladder might get concentrated with salty or acidic urine. Have you not ever observed how terrible your urine smells when you stay dehydrated for long? An acidic urine can irritate your bladder and this could lead to infection around your bladder and pelvic muscles. Alongside, drinking too much of water can overload your bladder with much more fluid than it can handle. There is no set scale about how much should one drink. Take a diary and note down how you behave differently with different amounts of fluid intakes. A normal habit is to drink a glass around every hour. This will not only help you clean your blood but gain control through voluntary urination.

Avoid certain foods: Diuretic beverages tend to make you urinate more. If you suffer from incontinence, try to cut down on caffeine, alcohol, carbonated drinks, citrus fruits, too spicy foods, sugars, and artificial sweeteners. Look for if any of your medicine is leading to this condition.

Pump up your dietary fiber and foods helpful for your gut health: Life is good for one whose gut is good. Increasing fiber’s intake helps your gut’s bacteria. The good bacteria found in our gut help us getting our food digested. One study found that taking fibers straightaway halved the chances of obesity. Fibers are the food of our gut’s bacteria, and it keeps them healthy. They fail to function properly when ill, and make us ill as a further consequence. This also helps in treating IBS and Fecal Incontinence. You might want to buy the best pads for men in Australia until your condition fades away. A constipated gut also stimulates bladder nerves.

The added benefits of a healthy diet!

Having a healthy diet does not only help us in incontinence but improves our overall emotional health, which in turn reduces our anxiety and hormonal imbalance. A diet full of fruits and vegetables, enough fluid and exercise and protein, and a joyful environment in the family makes ones life a bliss. Use incontinence products (https://confidenceclub.com.au/collections) but do not depend on them.

Try Kegel exercises to strengthen your pelvic muscles and get the control back. Taking too much stress about the condition worsens it alone. Take it easy, as if it’s just a condition that could be cured through psychology or some treatment.