One of the world’s biggest problems is death from starvation, and we can see that many people die because of this. About 800 million people in the world suffer from chronic starvation, and this is a huge issue that needs to be eradicated.

By using machines, it drives down the costs of keeping the food fresh, increased productivity, and allows us to produce cheaper food that can be used to help the people who are suffering in this global pandemic of hunger.

Technological advancements and its effects

Technological advancements have allowed to produces food which can help people who are suffering from hunger quick and easy way to survive. Severe acute malnutrition is a life-threatening condition that affects nearly 16 million young children around the world. These children are always in the jaws of death, and this pandemic needs to be fought. Ready to use therapeutic food can help these children, which were created due to the advancements in science and technology, which allowed the creation of this sort of food.

Aside from these, technology has made its mark in some of the biggest industries. But it won't be wrong to say that it plays an essential role in solving hunger issues worldwide. With the different charity organizations, even UNICEF is working on it worldwide with the help of technology. No wonders the world is advancing so fast. We will solve hunger issues in the world soon!

Major Issues faced by the world

Some researchers from Lappeenranta University of Technology (LUT) and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland have also found a way to produce protein by using electricity from renewable resources, which can be a huge development in this regard and help solve the hunger problems all over the world. Similarly, food powder can be created a startup named FoPo Food Powder collects low-cost fruits and vegetables near their expiration from farms and transform them through spray-drying into a shelf-stable product that can last up to two years.

The hunger problems that are faced by the third world countries are a huge problem for the whole world, and the world needs better technology to work on these solutions so that they can be even more feasible in the future.