Moving out of an old rental property can be exciting, but it could also mean you are on a cleaning spree to make your house or apartment look good in order to get your bond back. You may have the best intentions but not enough time to do the necessary work to make your property ready for you to vacate. This could mean you risk losing your entire deposit.

There are many bond cleaning services that can help you bring back the sparkle to your property so you can concentrate on moving in. What is included in a Bond Clean? How much is it worth and do you really need it?

What is a “bond clean”?

A bond clean, also known as an “exit clean”, is the final cleaning of a rental property before a tenant can receive their bond deposit back. Understanding what a bond clean looks like is essential. It is basically a security deposit you make at the beginning to protect yourself from any damage you may cause while you are there.

Tenants will move in and out, so it is the owner’s responsibility that the property is clean for the new tenants. The previous tenants must also leave the property clean and livable. You wouldn’t want your new tenants to move into a property that has been abandoned by previous tenants.

A bond clean is an addition to any rental agreement. It basically means that you will need to arrange for a professional service to clean your property before you give over the keys or move out. This means that you will not receive any part or all of your initial bond back if you do not arrange the bond clean.

What is included in a bond-clean?

While the exact contents of a bond clean can vary from cleaning service provider to provider, most will include:

All cupboards must be cleaned (inside and outside).

If the property is furnished, cleaning inside the oven, microwave and fridge

All windows, sills, tracks, and door frames must be cleaned

Vacuum and sweep all floors, including carpets.

Take out mould from the bathroom ceiling, tiles, and walls.

Clean and dust skirting boards

Lawns to be mowed

Get rid of all rubbish

Professional carpet cleaning is another option

Although the list above is consistent for all bond cleaning services it is best to examine the specifics of each service and see what they can offer for the price you are paying. Many cleaning companies will outline the scope of a bond clean and include additional charges.

What areas should be cleaned during a bond cleaning?

The agent will give you a list of items and areas that need to be cleaned before you leave. Some of these are covered by the above list, others may be more specific depending on the property. If you are looking to complete most of the work yourself, you will have a checklist to help you return your bond.

What is the role of pest control in a bond clean?

The Residential Tenancies Authority (RTA) states that if the property was clean at the beginning of the tenancy, then the tenant must make sure the property is in the same condition at the end. The RTA states, however, that pest control services are not required if pest control was not performed at the start of the tenancy or if pests were present when you moved in.

Your real estate agent can help you make an informed decision if you are still unsure.

What is the cost of a clean bond?

The cost of a bond cleaning depends on many factors such as how big the property is, the time it needs to be cleaned, and its current condition. If you live in an apartment you clean regularly, you will pay less for cleaning than a five-bedroom house that hasn’t been cleaned in five years.

Many services provide an overview of their costs online, and you can request a quote to estimate the cost. Some services, such as a pool cleaner or carpet cleaner, are considered extras by many service providers. It’s important to give as much detail as you can about your quote in order to avoid any shock.

It’s worthwhile to save $300-$600 for a bond cleaning. However, if you live in a shared apartment, you can split the cost to alleviate some of the pain.

Are there any penalties for failing to clean a bond?

You may lose a portion or all of your bond if you do not leave the property in the same state as when you received it. Additionally, you could be held responsible for additional cleaning costs. This will likely be recorded in your rental history. It could impact how likely it is that you are accepted for future rental properties.

Is it necessary to keep a bond clean?

Tenants often need to have their bond deposit returned by a professional cleaner. However, it is not always required. This will depend on the laws in your state and the terms of your tenancy agreement. However, the majority of the language will require that the premises be returned to the same state as when you moved into them. It is recommended that you have them professionally cleaned since most property managers and real estate agents will clean properties before tenants move in.

It all comes down to your individual circumstances and how you choose to do the cleaning. Although you might be able to make some progress on cleaning your property yourself, it will not be up to the level of professional cleaning. It is often a better option to hire professionals.

You can find out what is legally required from you as a tenant regarding your end-of-lease clean by visiting the RTA website. This will give you a comprehensive overview of cleaning requirements and your rights as tenants to make sure you don’t get ripped off. It’s worth speaking with your agent to clarify any questions and to suggest bond cleaning services. It’s worth doing some research before you hire a cleaning service. This can save you money in the long term.