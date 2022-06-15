Are you a crypto trader in Canada looking for where to buy cryptocurrency? We have got you covered. We know that you must be looking for a reputable broker to partner with to facilitate your investments and trades, that’s why we have put together the list of the best exchanges in Canada that you can work with.

This article analyzes every detail and feature of these exchanges while highlighting which platform serves as the best among them. If you’re ready, let’s get into it.

Best Crypto Exchange in Canada for 2022

Our list of best Canadian crypto exchanges is as follows;

Binance – Top Canadian crypto exchange owning huge assets

Coinbase – Trustworthy crypto exchange offering free wallet

Bitbuy – Best overall crypto exchange for beginners in Canada

Crypto.com – Well known crypto platform with low fees

Kraken – Trusted exchange for Crypto Skating

Listed above are the most popular Bitcoin and crypto exchanges in Canada, so we will take a look at each of them to show you how to buy cryptos, easily and securely.

Binance – Top Canadian crypto exchange owning huge assets

Binance is highly rated among Canadians as one of the best crypto exchanges due to its large customer base and the growth of the company globally. They have built their reputations in the business and can boast of over five hundred crypto assets that users can trade. All their assets are traded for low fees on the platform as low as a 0.1% transaction fee.

You can also get a 25% reduction on these fees if you purchase and hold Binance Coin. Use the Instant Buy option to purchase any crypto of your choice immediately. Besides Immediate Edge Australia, Binance is another crypto trading platform that allows users to grow and diversify their portfolios.

Coinbase – Trustworthy crypto exchange offering free wallet

Coinbase is another crypto exchange that has a huge global following. They have built their reputation over the years using their valuable and user-friendly features. You can either choose to trade on the classic Coinbase platform as a beginner or Coinbase Pro as an advanced trader. Usage of the beginner’s app attracts a transaction fee that begins at 0.5% depending on the transaction volume and method of payment.

With Coinbase Pro, you get to pay lower fees but with a taker/maker fee of 0.50% each. You’re allowed to trade over hundred crypto assets on this platform and they provide a self-custody wallet that allows users to store over 4000 assets and NFTS.

BitBuy – Best overall crypto exchange for beginners in Canada

BitBuy offers some of the lowest crypto trading fees on the market in Canada. Transactions incur a 0.20% per transaction fee irrespective of your transaction. The fees drop lower to 0.10% if you use their professional trading platform.

You can access this service on their mobile app and they also accept bank wires and Interac bank transfers. Their service is very easy to use and offers the ability to trade crypto instantly.

Crypto.com – Well known crypto platform with low fees

Crypto.com is another platform that allows users to employ leverage while trading and offers over 100 cryptos to trade on with different market options. Crypto.com will charge 0.4% for volume that is less than $25,000 per month on either side of the trade-in its maker/taker structure.

Kraken – Trusted exchange for Crypto Skating

Kraken is a new cryptocurrency exchange in the Canadian industry and its position on this list is attributed to its appeal to users. It offers a user-friendly platform where traders can make trades with a few clicks. There are over 80 assets to trade on and each transaction has a taker/maker fee that ranges from 0% to 0.26%/trade

Bottom Line

These are the best crypto exchanges in Canada if you’re in that location and looking for a reliable exchange to use in monitoring your investment. You can count on these exchanges and have no fear for your investment.