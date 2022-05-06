Cointree is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Cointree also provides you with a wallet for your digital currencies, so you can store your coins or tokens there.

With an easy-to-use interface, Cointree is very beginner-friendly. It has low fees and offers good liquidity. If you are looking for an Australian crypto exchange that accepts AUD deposits, keep reading!

Cointree Features

You can use Cointree to buy cryptocurrencies with Australian dollars (AUD) or US dollars (USD). There are no limits on how much money you can deposit onto your account or withdraw from it per day. You can also use multiple payment options like PayPal or credit/debit cards to fund your account with fiat currency.

High Liquidity: There are currently more than 100 cryptocurrencies available on the platform, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Zcash (ZEC). This provides users with plenty of trading options when compared to other exchanges with only a handful of coins available for trading. High liquidity means that there are enough buyers and sellers to match trades quickly without affecting the price too much.

Fast Transactions: The platform uses blockchain technology so that transactions can be completed quickly with no delays or transaction fees applied by third parties such as banks or credit card companies. This makes Cointree an ideal choice for those looking to buy or sell large amounts of cryptocurrency quickly at a low cost.

Cointree is one of the most secure and trusted Australian crypto exchange. They have been operating since 2014 and have attracted over 750,000 users worldwide. Cointree offers multiple security features such as two-factor authentication and cold storage of funds to ensure that your funds are safe at all times.

Cointree also has a very user-friendly interface that makes it easy for beginners to use the platform. It has a simple design, which makes it easier to navigate around and find what you’re looking for quickly.

The fees at Cointree are quite low when compared to other exchanges like Coinbase or Binance, but they aren’t as low as some other options out there like Bittrex or Bithumb (which are based in Korea). However, if you’re looking for a secure place to buy crypto then Cointree is definitely worth checking out

Conclusion

All in all, Cointree is a great option to trade your crypto if you’re located in Australia and want a user-friendly platform to get started on. It offers some of the best features in the industry, but it’s definitely geared towards more advanced traders. However, if you are looking for something more beginner-friendly, TOMO has you covered, so be sure to check them out.