If you have ever thought about laser eye surgery, then you will surely have had a lot of questions.

This often seems to be a very complicated procedure and that can put people off from wanting to learn more about it. The truth is that although this is a very exciting and innovative use of medical technology, it is also simple to understand.

One of the most common questions that people ask when investigating this procedure, is whether or not they are a good candidate for the surgery.

Who Is Eligible?

In order to be eligible for laser eye surgery, you will first need to be 18 years of age. It will also be the case that you will need to have had a stable prescription for glasses or contact lenses for the last two to three years.

Additionally, your vision should have been consistently the same for the last year, and you will not have had any history of corneal disease. It will also be important that you are not currently pregnant or nursing a child.

Making the Decision

To truly understand if you are a good candidate for laser eye surgery, it will be beneficial to speak to an expert who specialises in this area of medicine.

There is a brilliant selection of skilled surgeons offering this service across Australia. For laser eye surgery Melbourne, you will not have to look far to find the best surgeon for you.

Write a list of all of the questions you have about this procedure and arrange a consultation with the surgeon of your choice. Following this consultation, you will know for sure if you are eligible for the surgery. If you are a good candidate, then this consultation will also give you a full insight into what to expect during surgery and what the outcome will be.

Managing Expectations

Undergoing laser eye surgery is a fantastic way to enhance your vision. However, it may still be the case that you need to wear glasses for certain tasks, such as driving your car at night.

It is important to be aware that these limitations may still exist after the surgery. A good candidate for laser eye surgery is one who is able to remain positive and manage their expectations.

Surgery Aftercare

Once you have had your surgery, it is important that you follow all of the aftercare advice that your surgeon gives you. This will help you to avoid any complications and will also help to ensure the best outcome from your surgery.

This will likely involve applying eye drops for the first few days of your recovery and taking it as easy as possible when it comes to using your eyes. Taking the time to rest your eyes, such as by avoiding screens and bright lights, will be helpful during your immediate recovery period.

If you are a good candidate for laser eye surgery and decide to go ahead with the procedure, then following all of the aftercare advice will be the final step to better vision!