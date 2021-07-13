Being a crypto asset investor, recent rumors of a hack may have increased concerns in the matter of security of the assets that have been acquired. The security of your valuables is heavily reliant on the crypto exchange which you interact with. Due to the fact that many investors are newly exposed to the system and may not be well informed on how to keep their investments secure, hackers are coming up with clever methods of stealing funds. Some of the more visible thefts have occurred in plain sight, whilst some hacks openly rerouting tokens meant for one wallet to another. The victims watch as their tokens are stolen from them, and very little they can do about it. A proper financial practice should be adhered to at all times.

A cryptocurrency wallet acts as a device, physical medium, application, or service that maintains public and/or private keys used in cryptocurrency transactions. A cryptocurrency wallet frequently includes the functionality of encrypting and/or signing information in addition to the fundamental function of storing keys. BitGo, a custodial wallet, is in partnership with Coinovy. BitGo is the world’s leading provider of institutional digital asset custody and security. With BitGo’s multi-signature security, Coinovy protects the trader’s digital assets. This wallet provides a mix of traditional finances with digital assets, and allows an infinite number of wallets for buying, cashing out, and earning cryptocurrency. It is set to accept BTC, ETH, LTC, and many more cryptocurrencies. It offers the highest level of security by securely keeping all user cryptographic keys within Thales Hardware Security Modules (HSMs). This robust platform provides unsurpassed security through on-premises signature, a co-signing engine with policy enforcement and multi-user approvals, as well as simple integration and quick scalability, ensuring not only the safety of funds but also the management of all fund-related processes. Coinovy is now allowing free bitcoin transfers globally using only a phone number or wallet address. Due to the fact that BitGo is a custodial wallet, funds, and cryptocurrencies transmitted to Coinovy are safe and secure. This feature itself is one of the major key points that give a trader confidence and enjoys a more seamless trading experience.

A majority of exchanges rely solely on crypto-to-crypto conversion, which is inherently less secure and inefficient. Coinovy, on the other hand, provides Crypto to Fiat (C2F) conversion with an ease of a single click. There are numerous reasons why one would want to convert their digital assets into fiat currency, from paying a bill to purchasing a meal or even to cover an emergency. When it comes to emergencies in particular, timing is of the essence. No one has time to wait three days for a bank wire to clear. In these times where a quick exchange is required, the Crypto to Fiat (C2F) conversion service is available. VISA, being a strong global payment processing partner, has joined with Coinovy. The payment processing had become significantly more streamlined as a result of this. Coinovy users can withdraw cryptocurrency to their Coinovy Debit Card powered by VISA and spend it in their local currency at any location that takes VISA.

With Coinovy, you can take your worry away. Trade with a seamless experience and enjoy the exclusive C2F feature.